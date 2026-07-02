Zach Werenski is expected to remain with the Columbus Blue Jackets after rejecting a proposed trade to the Dallas Stars by refusing to waive his no-movement clause. Werenski publicly dismissed reports linking him to a move. Meanwhile, Connor Hellebuyck continues to draw trade interest after his reported move to the Buffalo Sabres fell through before the 2026 NHL Draft. Werenski and Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell have since addressed the speculation publicly, but questions surrounding Hellebuyck's future remain unanswered as several teams continue searching for an experienced starting goaltender.

Blue Jackets Explain Why Zach Werenski Stayed in Columbus

The biggest development came when it emerged that Columbus had a trade framework in place with the Dallas Stars. Defenseman Thomas Harley was reportedly part of the proposed return, but the deal fell through after Werenski declined to waive his no-movement clause. TSN's Darren Dreger later reported that if the veteran defenseman were ever traded, he would prefer joining an Eastern Conference club, leading to speculation involving the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs.

By Wednesday, Werenski, along with Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell, addressed the situation publicly. Werenski said the reports had been blown out of proportion.

He said his family loves Columbus and wants to help the Blue Jackets win a Stanley Cup. Waddell explained he only presented Dallas' offer because he had agreed to bring any suitable proposal to Werenski. After talking about the offer with his family, Werenski chose to stay. Neither side commented on whether a contract extension past 2028 is being discussed.

Connor Hellebuyck Continues to Attract Interest After Buffalo Deal Falls Through

Last week, reports suggested that Winnipeg was almost done with a deal that would've shipped the three-time Vezina Trophy winner over to the Buffalo Sabres, before the opening round of the 2026 NHL Draft. The Jets later signed Stuart Skinner to a two-year contract, but speculation surrounding Hellebuyck has continued.

According to Massimo De Luca-Taronno of the Winnipeg Sun, Buffalo remains interested, while the Carolina Hurricanes have also been linked to the veteran goaltender. The New Jersey Devils entered the conversation after trading Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman dismissed the Devils rumors, saying Hellebuyck's contract does not fit general manager Sunny Mehta's preferred approach. Friedman also reported that the proposed Buffalo trade was never as close as initially believed because players involved had no trade protection.