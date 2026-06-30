The Carolina Hurricanes gave themselves an early opportunity to sign veteran defenseman John Carlson after getting his negotiating rights from the Anaheim Ducks at the 2026 NHL Draft. It gave Carolina time to start contract talks before the rest of the league has a clear go once free agency officially opens. Still, this edge might not be huge enough to keep Carlson away from the market. A new report suggests the two sides still have significant ground to cover, while several Eastern Conference contenders are expected to pursue the longtime NHL blueliner if he becomes available.

Can the Carolina Hurricanes Reach a Contract Agreement With John Carlson?

According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Carolina's trade for Carlson's rights doesn't mean a contract will follow. In his newest article, LeBrun wrote there's “no guarantee the Hurricanes will be able to sign him,” indicating that negotiations remain far from complete.

LeBrun also revealed the starting point in those discussions, reporting that “the entry point asking price from Carlson's camp is two years and $10 million per season.” Then he went on to note that Carolina might try a different format or arrangement to get it to work, and he even mentioned that a way to shave down the cap hit would be to tack on more years, while keeping it so Carlson still gets paid $20 million during the first two seasons, before the salary drops during the later years.

This option could give both sides more flexibility, but there's still no sign an agreement is close.

Which Teams Could Pursue John Carlson if He Reaches Free Agency?

If the Hurricanes cannot get to a deal, LeBrun thinks Carlson will have more than enough suitors once free agency begins. In that same report, he said, "We'll see whether Carolina can lock him up or if he goes to market, where teams such as the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Lightning will get a crack at him."

The report also drew attention because it did not spell out anything about the Washington Capitals, the organization Carlson spent his entire NHL career with before his rights were traded this offseason. Right now, Carolina is still the only club able to talk directly with the veteran defenseman, but unless the two sides find common ground soon, the Flyers, Bruins and Lightning could all have an opportunity to make their own pitch when the market officially opens

