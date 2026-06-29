The Carolina Hurricanes aren't slowing down after that whole Stanley Cup win thing. General manager Eric Tulsky has kept looking for ways to bolster the roster before free agency, and one of his latest moves happened around the NHL Draft, where Carolina got negotiating rights to veteran defenseman John Carlson from the Anaheim Ducks. In exchange, the Hurricanes went with a sixth-round pick and prospect Kyle Masters, in return giving them an exclusive window to negotiate before free agency begins. However, Carlson has not yet signed a contract, leaving questions about whether he will remain on the open market or join the defending champions.

Why Did the Carolina Hurricanes Trade for John Carlson's Negotiating Rights?

Carolina's move for Carlson came shortly after reports from NHL insider Frank Seravalli, suggested the Hurricanes had looked into other big additions too, including discussions involving goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Getting Carlson's rights was another indication that Tulsky is trying to sharpen an already title-level roster rather than standing pat.

The veteran defenseman is generally thought to prefer heading back to an East Coast team, after wrapping up last season with the Ducks. And by grabbing his rights before July 1, Carolina now gets the chance to talk with Carlson exclusively, possibly steering around a bidding war once free agency officially opens.

Why the Hurricanes Could Be the Right Fit for John Carlson

During Monday's episode of Daily Faceoff LIVE, host Jonny Lazarus asked former NHL goalie Carter Hutton if he thought Carlson would sign with the Hurricanes before free agency.

Hutton said it would be an interesting situation to watch. He also mentioned that Tulsky appears determined to keep moving the team forward, even though they've already brought home the Stanley Cup. He pointed out that championship teams often face a quick turnaround between celebrating a title and preparing for the next season, but Carolina has continued to remain active.

Hutton also believes the Hurricanes' winning culture could play a major role in Carlson's decision. At this point in his career, the veteran defenseman could be open to accepting a reasonable deal, if it actually gives him a chance to chase another Stanley Cup. And Hutton added that Carlson's reported preference to return to the East Coast makes Carolina a pretty natural fit, if both sides can reach an agreement before July 1.

Carlson is still unsigned for now, but Carolina's early move to get hold of his negotiating rights shows the organization is serious about bolstering its blue line. Whether those talks turn into a real contract should become more obvious before free agency officially starts on July 1.

