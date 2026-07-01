With NHL free agency set to open July 1, a few of the recognizable veterans are ready to take a look at the market after they couldn't land fresh agreements with their current clubs. Sergei Bobrovsky, John Carlson, Mats Zuccarello, Rasmus Andersson, Jacob Trouba, Anders Lee, Anthony Mantha and Mason Marchment are among the biggest unrestricted free agents expected to draw attention. While a handful of players have already had suitors named, others are still in contract talks, or they could remain with the organization they're in right now. As the market gets ready to open, new reporting has started to sketch out where some of the biggest free agency names might actually end up.

Sergei Bobrovsky and John Carlson Lead NHL Free Agency Rumors

Sergei Bobrovsky still comes off as one of the more intriguing names on the whole market, after those reports came out that the veteran goaltender was looking at a six or seven-year deal around 42 million bucks. Instead, the Florida Panthers moved and acquired Jacob Markstrom, and left Bobrovsky to test free agency. Toronto Sun's Lance Hornby has suggested the Toronto Maple Leafs could be a landing spot for the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

John Carlson is another player drawing attention. After he told the Anaheim Ducks that he preferred to sign with an Eastern Conference club, his negotiating rights were traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. However, TSN's Pierre LeBrun recently added there isn't “no guarantee the Hurricanes will be able to sign him.” LeBrun also said the “entry point asking price from Carlson's camp is two years and $10 million per season,” but he did note Carolina might be able to soften the cap impact if it goes with a longer-term contract.

Anthony Mantha and Mats Zuccarello Among Veterans to Watch

After spending 14 seasons with the New York Islanders, Anders Lee is set to go into free agency for the first time in his career. Stefen Rosner has marked the Minnesota Wild as a team worth keeping an eye on for that veteran winger.

Anthony Mantha is expected to pull some attention as well, coming off a career-best 33 goals, and 64 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Per Michael DeRosa of The Hockey News, the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets could all be in the mix as interested clubs.

In the meantime, Mats Zuccarello's outlook with Minnesota is still up in the air. The Athletic's Michael Russo and Joe Smith said the veteran winger was “pretty ticked” that extension talks with the Wild had not really happened yet, which is where a lot of the chatter is coming from that he might circle back to the New York Rangers.

Rasmus Andersson, Jacob Trouba and Mason Marchment Draw Interest

Rasmus Andersson is still unsigned after he finished last season with the Vegas Golden Knights and, even so, Pierre LeBrun figures Vegas should still be on track to get a brand new contract in place once the club is salary-cap compliant.

Meanwhile, Jacob Trouba has popped up as another intriguing free agent possibility after a solid bounce-back year with the Anaheim Ducks. Daily Faceoff's Matt Larkin also thinks the Boston Bruins could end up being one of the squads to keep an eye on.

Then there's this physical winger option Mason Marchment, who recorded 45 points in 68 games split between the Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators have been mentioned as possible landing spots too as NHL free agency starts to roll out.

