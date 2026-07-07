Alex Ovechkin, the NHL all-time scoring leader who has signed a one-year deal to return to the Washington Capitals, on Monday refused to commit to this being his final campaign. The Russian superstar, who turns 41 in September, has a deal worth $4.25 million plus $4.75 million in likely bonuses to play his 22nd season with the Capitals but is leaving open his options beyond that. "We will see," Ovechkin said. "Right now I'm focusing on coming back to DC and showing I'm still a good player and can still help the team to win."

Ovechkin, who has scored an NHL record 929 goals in 1,573 games, spoke with his wife about his future and got a positive response beyond next season.

"I was talking to my wife and she said, OK, let's play one more year or maybe two more years, I don't know," Ovechkin said with a laugh.

"I can still play and bring energy to the locker room and on the ice and give what I can give."

Ovechkin, who said it took only about 10 minutes to settle contract details, scored 32 goals and added 32 assists but the team captain was uncertain about his future plans.

"Last season was hard emotionally with all the trades and situations with the team," Ovechkin said.

In the off-season, the Capitals have upgraded their roster by trading for three-time 30-goal wingers Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch and signing former Columbus captain Boone Jenner to a four-year deal.

"I can't wait for the season," said Ovechkin. "Our roster is a Stanley Cup contender."

"Signing new players, trading for new guys... we have lots of depth. I'm very excited for the team, for the fans as well. On paper, you can see our team is one of the best teams but now we have to work for the Stanley Cup."

Ovechkin said he is ready to deal with the pressure of what might feel like a farewell tour season around the NHL.

"I'm going to be 41. I've had a lot of pressure on my shoulders over the years," he said. "I'm going to focus on the game and helping my team to win.

"Everybody welcomed me back and said they were excited. It was way emotional moment for me. It means a lot of people want to see me on the ice.

"I'm experienced. I will handle it at a high level and I don't need to put lots of attention on it."

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis sees the campaign as a "rebirth" for the team, adding, "Everyone felt empty last year not making the playoffs. We all committed to coming back next year and going for it.

"I thought it was really important Alex be focused on let's make for a great team again, let's have a pursuit of a Stanley Cup."

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