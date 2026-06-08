Dylan Larkin's trade request remains a major topic of discussion this offseason for the NHL, with some insiders suggesting the Detroit Red Wings captain could be headed to several different teams. Even if Detroit GM Steve Yzerman is focused on getting the best possible return, it's already bringing uncertainty for the Red Wings and other franchises watching the market very closely. Among those teams, the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are among the clubs being mentioned, because recent reports have them tied to that veteran center again and again.

How Dylan Larkin's Trade Request Could Affect Detroit Red Wings Plans

According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Larkin has given the Red Wings a shortlist of desired places to be, though the insider feels those choices could change as trade talks progress. LeBrun also pointed out that getting to some resolution before training camp would probably help both sides.

The uncertainty around Larkin's future has complicated Detroit's offseason strategy. The Athletic's Max Bultman reported that the Red Wings might now need to replace their first-line center, while still handling a bunch of other roster needs, like extra secondary scoring and more forward depth. The situation has even sparked questions about whether Detroit could reconsider its current competitive timeline if a suitable deal cannot be found.

A few teams already surfaced as possible landing spots.LeBrun pointed to clubs like the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens as potential suitors, but then Helene St. James from the Detroit Free Press reported that the Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers are thought to be on Larkin's preferred list as well.

Could Montreal Canadiens Pursue Dylan Larkin This Offseason

Montreal has reportedly shown some interest in Larkin as the organization evaluates other important roster decisions. Montreal Gazette reporter Stu Cowan suggested Larkin might be an ideal fit, as the Canadiens' second-line center, though any agreement would probably need a lot of significant assets coming back.

Meanwhile, goaltender Samuel Montembeault has emerged as a potential trade candidate, especially after Jakub Dobes started to rise inside the organization. And since the highly regarded prospect Jacob Fowler is also pushing for more NHL opportunities, Montreal might end up having some flexibility to look at the goalie market this summer.

Forward Kirby Dach's future is also drawing attention. As per TVA Sports Renaud Lavoie, there might be some league-wide interest if the Canadiens decide to move the former third overall selection. Dach is a restricted free agent, so Montreal has to sort out whether his injury background and qualifying offer fit, or not, into the club's longer-term plans.

As trade discussions start to warm up across the NHL, Larkin's situation could ultimately influence a lot more than just Detroit's offseason. A few franchises, including Montreal, might end up making their own roster calls depending on where one of the league's most discussed trade candidates finally ends up.