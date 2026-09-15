The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ryan Leonard to an eight-year contract extension. The team announced an eight-year contract extension for the 21-year-old forward on Tuesday, giving him a major new deal after his first full NHL season. Leonard made his NHL debut late in the 2024-25 season after leaving Boston College and quickly became an important part of the Capitals' lineup. The 21-year-old had a strong rookie year in Washington, scoring 20 goals and 45 points in 75 games. Now, after just one full season in the NHL, he signed a deal that keeps him in Washington for years.

Ryan Leonard Gets Long-Term Extension From Washington Capitals

Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick announced the deal on Tuesday, saying that Leonard has signed an eight-year, $84 million extension with an average annual value of $10.5 million. The deal was completed on Sept. 15, the final day NHL teams could sign players to eight-year contracts.

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The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Ryan Leonard to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. Leonard's contract will carry an average annual value of $10.5 million.



Full details: https://t.co/6fBjPAMAOk#ALLCAPS | @Shift4 pic.twitter.com/qIJ9uIIvoR — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 15, 2026

Patrick said the Capitals are happy to keep Leonard in Washington and believe he can continue to improve as he gets more NHL experience.

“Ryan is a young and talented player who is still years away from entering his prime, and we believe he has tremendous potential to continue growing into an important player for our organization.”

Patrick also praised Leonard's work ethic and the way he has continued to develop his game since joining the Capitals. He said the new deal gives Leonard a chance to keep improving while allowing Washington to keep a young player in its lineup for years to come.

Leonard was entering the final season of his three-year entry-level contract before agreeing to the new deal.

Ryan Leonard's Rookie Season Earned Him A Long-Term Capitals Deal

Leonard, 21, had 20 goals and 45 points in 75 games during his first full NHL season in 2025-26. His 20 goals made him the eighth rookie in Capitals history to reach that mark and the first since Alex Ovechkin did it in 2005-06.

He also ranked third among NHL rookies in five-on-five goals with 16 and power-play points with 14. His 45 points ranked fifth among first-year players.

Leonard also helped the United States win back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships. At the 2025 tournament, he served as captain and was named MVP and Best Forward after recording 10 points in seven games.