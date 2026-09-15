Connor Bedard is officially the new captain of the Chicago Blackhawks. The team has named the 21-year-old center its 37th captain, making him the second-youngest player to hold the role in franchise history. Only Jonathan Toews became captain at a younger age for Chicago. The Blackhawks had been without a captain since Nick Foligno was traded to the Minnesota Wild in March, and Bedard will now take over the role as the team's new leader.

Connor Bedard Takes Over As Chicago Blackhawks Captain At 21

The Blackhawks announced Tuesday that Bedard will become the 37th captain in franchise history. At 21 years and 60 days old, he is second only to Jonathan Toews, who was 20 years and 79 days old when he became Chicago's captain.

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“Being named captain of the Blackhawks is an unbelievable honor and something I'm truly humbled by,” Bedard said. “The captains who have come before me have left an incredible legacy. To now have the opportunity to carry that tradition forward is something I don't take lightly.”

Bedard was an alternate captain last season and will now take over as Chicago's captain. Davidson said Bedard has earned the trust of his teammates and the organization.

“Connor perfectly embodies what it means to be a Blackhawk,” Davidson said. “From the moment he entered the league, Connor has led by example and has set a remarkable standard for himself while demonstrating his ability to make the players around him better.”

Davidson also added in a recent press conference that he could not think of a “ better person to lead us into the next generation of Blackhawks hockey than Connor Bedard”

Connor Bedard's New Role Comes After Strong Third NHL Season

Bedard is coming off his best offensive season in the NHL. He scored 30 goals and recorded 45 assists for 75 points in 69 games during the 2025-26 season. He led Chicago in assists and points while ranking second on the team in goals.

The 2023 No. 1 pick now has 203 points in 219 career NHL games. He won the Calder Trophy during his rookie season after recording 61 points in 68 games and reached the 200-point mark last season.

In July, Bedard signed a five year deal worth 75 million with Chicago. Last season, the Blackhawks went 29-39-14 last season and finished 31st in the NHL . Bedard is still recovering from left shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the start of the 2026-27 season.