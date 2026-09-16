Connor Hellebuyck has publicly demanded a trade, and the Winnipeg Jets are suddenly staring down one of the most consequential roster upheavals in franchise history. Losing a two-time Vezina Trophy winner between the pipes does not just create a hole in the lineup. It reshapes everything, from cap flexibility to championship expectations to the belief system inside the dressing room.

But if the Jets are going to weather this storm, they have a foundational piece who is not flinching. Mark Scheifele spoke to The Hockey News at the NHL Player Media Tour, and his message could not have been clearer. He is staying, he believes in this group, and he is not about to let Hellebuyck's exit define what comes next in Winnipeg.

Mark Scheifele Stands By His Goalie and His City

Scheifele was careful not to blame Hellebuyck. In a league where roster drama spills into the press daily, the Jets veteran center handled the situation the way a captain handles a tough shift by keeping his head down and his emotions in check.

"At the end of the day, everyone's business is their own business," Scheifele said. "My focus is more just on myself and what I can do better to help the Winnipeg Jets win and then be there as a friend for Connor." And that's not just a throwaway line.

Scheifele has been around long enough to understand that trade demands happen, that players move on, and that the worst thing a leader can do in those moments is make it personal. He chose to protect the relationship while still planting his flag firmly in Winnipeg.

"Obviously we want Connor to be our goalie," Scheifele added. "But at the end of the day, that's the nature of the beast. I love our group. I don't feel left at the altar at all, because everyone's decision is their own."

Why Mark Scheifele's Loyalty Actually Matters for the Jets

The Jets got younger and faster this summer. Josh Morrissey remains one of the best offensive defencemen in the Western Conference. Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi give Scheifele genuine weapons up front. The pieces are there for a competitive team even without Hellebuyck minding the crease.

What the franchise needed in this moment was a voice of stability from inside the room. Scheifele provided it without hesitation.

"I still believe in this team," he said flatly. "I think this summer we got younger and faster and picked up some good pieces. I'm very lucky. I get to play with guys like Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey and Gabe Vilardi. I believe in this group, and I'm excited for the future."

He also made clear how much Winnipeg itself means to him. A Canadian kid from Kitchener playing in a Canadian market, embraced by a fanbase that lives and breathes Jets hockey. That is not something Scheifele is walking away from lightly, or at all.

The goaltending situation is a mess. The rest of it is still standing.