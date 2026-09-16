New Jersey Devils have made two new hires in their hockey operations department, bringing in Jessica Campbell and Bryan McCabe. ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that Campbell is joining the organization as manager of player development, while McCabe will take on the role of vice president of prospect personnel and an assistant general manager with the AHL's Utica Comets. The hires were announced Wednesday as Devils players reported for training camp. Both Campbell and McCabe are joining the Devils under new general manager Sunny Mehta.

Jessica Campbell Takes On Player Development Role With New Jersey Devils

Campbell joins New Jersey after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken. She made NHL history in 2024, when she became the first woman to serve as a full-time assistant coach behind an NHL bench.

Before joining Seattle, Campbell spent two seasons with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds and helped the team reach back-to-back Calder Cup Finals. She left the Kraken in April after completing her contract, and deciding to explore other coaching opportunities around the NHL.

Campbell will now focus on the development of the Devils' draft picks and young players. The team said she and McCabe will help connect its development work between the NHL and the Utica Comets.

Bryan McCabe Brings 14 Years Of Panthers Experience To New Jersey

McCabe also joined the Devils after 14 years in the Florida Panthers' front office, where he worked in player development and personnel. He will also take on an assistant general manager role with Utica.

A former NHL defenseman, McCabe played 1,135 games during his career and also served as Panthers captain. He was part of Florida's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships before leaving the organization this summer when his contract expired.

McCabe is the third former Panthers executive to join the Devils since Sunny Mehta became the team's general manager in April. Mehta spent six seasons in Florida before joining the Devils as a GM, and he has since brought in Braden Birch as an assistant GM and Leo Luongo as director of goaltending. Campbell and McCabe will now work under Birch in their new roles.

McCabe is the third former Panthers executive to join the Devils after Sunny Mehta became the team's general manager in April. Mehta has also hired Braden Birch as an assistant GM and Leo Luongo as director of goaltending. Campbell and McCabe will work under Birch in their new roles.