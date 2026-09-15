The San Jose Sharks have received plenty of praise this summer for the depth of their prospect pipeline, and one of those prospects delivered an emphatic reminder why. Winger Ivar Stenberg scored twice in just 25 seconds during San Jose's 8-1 rout of the Los Angeles Kings at the 2026 Rookie Faceoff.

The second overall pick in this year's NHL Draft produced both goals in the third period at Tech CU Arena. He redirected a shot to make it 6-1 before completing a tic-tac-toe passing play with a one-timed backhand finish just 25 seconds later to give San Jose a commanding 7-1 lead.

Stenberg continues to adjust to the league and the North American game

The 18-year-old, who turns 19 later this month, skated alongside 2025's second overall pick, Michael Misa, and forward Igor Chernyshov during the outing. Chernyshov set up Stenberg's second goal after Misa initiated the sequence, showcasing immediate chemistry between the trio of young talents.

"It was fun," Stenberg said, per NHL.com. "First (game) in a long time, but super fun. (Misa and Chernyshov are) really good players." Stenberg spent last season with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League, recording 33 points in 43 games before making the jump across the Atlantic. Adapting to the smaller North American rink presents a fresh challenge for the Swedish winger as he begins his professional career in San Jose.

"It's fun, but yeah, it's different," Stenberg said. "I've got to learn as quickly as possible. Just getting stronger (and) faster (will help me adjust). Work on everything. Shoot the puck. I've been working the whole summer."

Sharks coach John McCarthy, who ran the bench Saturday, praised how quickly Stenberg processes the game despite his age. McCarthy acknowledged the adjustment period facing the rookie while highlighting the individual skill on display during his standout shift.

Building Around A Growing Young Core

San Jose already boasts one of the brightest young talents in hockey with Macklin Celebrini, who finished fourth in the NHL with 115 points last season. With him as their star forward, fans are already hoping that the Sharks can be back in the playoff picture starting this season.

Will Smith and Misa are already pulling their weight in the league. If Stenberg joins them alongside Celebrini once the regular season starts, San Jose might have a generational forward unit in their hands. The 86 points they posted last season prove that their rebuild is working better than expected.

San Jose will showcase its prospects again in a rookie game against the Utah Mammoth, though McCarthy indicated Stenberg's participation remains uncertain. Training camp begins shortly after, giving Stenberg his next opportunity to impress the coaching staff.

"It's super fun to see all the fans and how good they are. This makes me really excited," Stenberg said. "It's nice to get going, and yeah, (I'm) ready for training camp."

Stenberg is targeting an official NHL debut against the Florida Panthers on October 8, and his Rookie Faceoff performance has only heightened anticipation surrounding that milestone moment for San Jose's rebuild.

