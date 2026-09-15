Detroit Red Wings have appointed Shawn Horcoff as their interim general manager, the team announced Tuesday. Horcoff is taking over the role as Detroit continues its search for a permanent leader of hockey operations. Horcoff has been part of the Red Wings' front office since 2016 and has served as an assistant general manager since 2022. He will now handle the team's hockey operations during the interim period. He will also remain under consideration for the permanent position.

Shawn Horcoff Takes Over As Detroit Red Wings Interim GM

Horcoff will handle Detroit's day-to-day roster decisions, salary cap matters and hockey operations personnel during the interim period. He will report directly to Red Wings Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch during this period.

The Detroit Red Wings name Shawn Horcoff interim General Manager.



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Chris Ilitch said Horcoff has his full support and the authority to make decisions for the organization. He also said, “As our process continues to find the best possible leader for Red Wings hockey operations, I'm appreciative of Shawn for stepping up to serve in this capacity.” Red Wings will continue their search for a permanent hockey operations leader on their own timeline.

The Red Wings also praised Horcoff's knowledge of the organization. “His deep knowledge of our players, contracts, and organization positioned him to lead us during this period. Moving forward, he will oversee our hockey operations with full authority and our complete confidence, consistent with how we've empowered every leader in this role.”

Shawn Horcoff's History With Detroit Red Wings

Horcoff joined the Red Wings before the 2016-17 season after finishing a 1,008-game NHL career. Before moving into the front office, he played for the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks.

After joining Detroit, Horcoff spent three seasons as assistant director of player personnel before becoming the team's director of player development. He held that position for six seasons, working with Detroit prospects playing in junior, college and European leagues.

The Red Wings promoted Horcoff to assistant general manager in February 2022. Alongside that role, he has also served as general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit's AHL affiliate. As director of player development, he also ran the team's Development Camp following the NHL Entry Draft

Steve Yzerman Moves To Senior Advisor Role

Red Wings also announced that Steve Yzerman will officially move into the role of Senior Advisor to the Governor and CEO. He will continue to be a resource for leaders across the organization in his new position. The Red Wings said their review of hockey operations after last season's disappointing finish led to the decision that a change was necessary.