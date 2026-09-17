Alex Ovechkin addressed the recent United Russia campaign ad on Thursday as he reported to Washington Capitals training camp for his 22nd NHL season. The timing was also special for the veteran forward, who turned 41 on Sept. 17. Ovechkin was asked about his decision to appear in the video after it drew criticism in the U.S. and elsewhere. He made it clear that he had no regrets about taking part and explained why he agreed to appear in the ad.

Alex Ovechkin Explains Why He Took Part In United Russia Ad

Ovechkin explained that his connection to Russia was the main reason he agreed to be part of the video.

“The thing about video: I'm Russian,” Ovechkin said. “As soon as I'm done playing hockey, I'm probably — not probably — I'm going to stay there. I'm going to live there. My kids are going to be there, family. So I'm full of peace and love, and I hope everything's going to be OK.”

He also described Russia as his home and Washington as his second home. Ovechkin has spent his NHL career with the Capitals but returns to Russia during the offseason.

When asked why he agreed to appear in the video, Ovechkin was direct.

“I'm Russian and I support my country. So as I said, I'm for peace and love, and I hope, in the world, it doesn't matter who you are. I hope everybody understands everybody wants peace, and I hope everything is going to be OK. All right, let's do hockey questions.”

Ovechkin faces criticism as Capitals prepare for new season

The latest video has brought those past comments back into the conversation. Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek criticized Ovechkin's appearance, while former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul wrote on X, “Ovechkin did not have to do this. He chose to do it. (I used to be a fan.)” Joe Wilson also sent a letter to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman questioning Ovechkin's appearance in the political ad.

Ovechkin, meanwhile, is now turning his attention to the Capitals and the new season. The Capitals are preparing for the 2026-27 season, with Ovechkin returning for another year in Washington.

He was also asked whether this could be his final NHL season. Ovechkin kept his answer light, saying, “I'm focusing right now on the training camp. But I have to make the team.”

Ovechkin enters the 22nd NHL season as the all league's all-time leading goal scorer breaking Wayne Gretzky's record with his 895th career goal in April 2025. 2026-2027 NHL season begins on Sept. 29.