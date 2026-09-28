Leon Draisaitl has admitted that Connor McDavid's contract is putting pressure on the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup window. Speaking during an interview as part of NHL Europe, Draisaitl acknowledged that McDavid's short-term deal has created more urgency for the team. McDavid has two years remaining on his current contract, giving Edmonton a limited period to try to win the Stanley Cup with its captain and core together. The Oilers have reached the Stanley Cup Final in two straight seasons but lost both series to the Florida Panthers.

Draisaitl Admits McDavid's Contract Creates Pressure

Leon Draisaitl said McDavid's contract naturally creates some pressure, although the Oilers are trying not to think too much about it and instead focus on improving from game to game.

Draisaitl said, “Yes, of course, the pressure is there. Now, because of this contract, simply this window to look at. Of course that creates a little bit of pressure, but I believe in the end we are thinking, or we are trying not to overthink that right now. I mean, he's a two-year that is certainly our window for now.. simply have a good start into the season.. find ourselves as a team and push it a bit from game to game.”

McDavid is signed to a two-year, $25 million contract extension with Edmonton. He signed the short-term deal last year during the final season of his previous contract and has a $12.5 million annual average value.

Draisaitl Previously Addressed McDavid's Contract In May

Draisaitl had also spoken about McDavid's contract window in May after the Oilers were eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He said Edmonton had two years with McDavid under contract and needed to get significantly better.

“In what world do you have the best player in the world on your team and you're not looking to win?” said Draisaitl. “I know we're looking to win but we need to be better. We have to be better. There's no way around it. We have to improve.

“He [McDavid]'s signed for two more years and God knows where that goes, but we have two years here right now. We have to get significantly better.”

Oilers begin new season against Canucks

Edmonton finished the preseason with a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. McDavid scored the second goal of the game, while Zach Hyman, Ryan Shea and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Oilers.

The Oilers open the 2026-27 season against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.