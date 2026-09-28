Canadian hockey viewing is entering a new chapter as NHL on Prime launches Wednesday Night Hockey for the 2026-27 season. Prime Video will stream 27 national regular-season games exclusively in Canada, beginning with the New York Islanders visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on September 30. Every matchup includes a Canadian club, while coverage will be offered in English and French. Backed by a long-term agreement running through 2037-38, the package gives fans a weekly streaming destination built around sharper presentation, familiar voices and more flexible access.



Prime Video Promises A Fresh NHL Viewing Experience



Prime Video is not treating Wednesday nights as a change of channel. The service wants its presentation to feel modern without losing the emotion that makes Canadian hockey broadcasts distinctive. John Forslund leads the English play-by-play team, joined by analyst Jody Shelley, Thomas Hickey between the benches and Andi Petrillo at rinkside. Adnan Virk anchors the studio alongside Blake Bolden and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger.



That lineup should give the production credibility from opening night. Prime can draw on lessons learned during its Monday night NHL coverage, where clean visuals, strong sound and an uncluttered broadcast earned attention. The aim now is to refine that approach across a larger package.



Accessibility is equally important. Games are included with a Prime membership at no extra charge, and fans can watch across connected televisions, phones, tablets and other compatible devices. For households already comfortable with streaming, Wednesday hockey becomes easier to follow wherever they are.

Canadian Teams Take Centre Stage On Wednesday Nights



The schedule has been designed with Canadian interest at its centre. Toronto appears six times, while Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Vancouver and Winnipeg also feature across the 27-game slate. The opener offers intrigue, with the Islanders facing the Maple Leafs and two young talents, Matthew Schaefer and Gavin McKenna, potentially sharing the national spotlight.



Prime Video's commitment also extends beyond the regular season. The agreement includes two first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series and one second-round series each year, giving the platform games when pressure and audiences rise. That postseason presence makes this more than a weekly experiment; it places streaming inside Canada's NHL routine.



There will be an adjustment for viewers accustomed to finding national games on traditional television. Yet the 12-year term gives Prime time to build habits, improve features and respond to feedback. If the production matches its ambition, Wednesday Night Hockey could blend the familiarity Canadian supporters expect with the convenience and creative freedom streaming offers.

