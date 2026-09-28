Quinn Hughes could join the New Jersey Devils next year, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston. Hughes has one year left on his contract with the Minnesota Wild and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2027. His brothers, Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes, are already playing for New Jersey, which has made the Devils a major part of the discussion around his future. The Wild have already discussed a long-term extension with Hughes, but the defenseman has also said he could see himself staying in Minnesota. Carolina has also been mentioned as a possible destination.

Chris Johnston points to family connection

Chris Johnston was asked about Hughes' future on The Chris Johnston Show and named the Devils as his prediction.

“New Jersey Devils. I think the brother talk it's certainly real and then there's a lot of family pressure there or family expectation. I mean, it's just such a unique opportunity staring him right here in the face.”

Hughes has one year left on his Minnesota contract, while the Wild have already discussed an extension with him. He can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2027.

Hurricanes emerge as another possible destination

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report named the Carolina Hurricanes as one of a few possible landing spots for Hughes. He noted that Carolina has roughly $10 million in salary-cap space, plenty of draft-pick capital and intriguing young talent that could be moved.

Gretz suggested a trade involving defenseman Alexander Nikishin, prospect Felix Unger Sorum and a first-round pick in return for Hughes.

Hughes remains open to staying

While Johnston sees New Jersey as a possibility, Hughes has said Minnesota is also a place where he could stay. He explained that he is taking his time before making a decision and does not feel pressured to make one immediately.

“This is going to be done whenever I feel like it needs to be done,” Hughes said. “I don't feel backed up against a wall. I'm very thoughtful. I want to make sure I'm taking my time on everything and make sure I'm making a decision that is going to be good for everyone. That's kind of where my head has been at.”

Hughes said there have not been many contract talks because he wanted to focus on training, spend time with family and friends and get a break. He also said he enjoys working with John Hynes and Bill Guerin and playing alongside Brock Faber.

he further said, “Of course it's a spot I could see myself staying. I mean, obviously.”

Quinn career and recent performance

Hughes won the 2024 James Norris Trophy and spent most of his NHL career with Vancouver before being traded to Minnesota. Hughes joined Minnesota from Vancouver on Dec. 12 and recorded four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 11 playoff games. He tied for the team lead in postseason scoring while averaging 30:57 per game.

During the 2025-26 season, he recorded seven goals and 69 assists for 76 points in 74 games. He has 66 goals, 419 assists and 485 points in his NHL career.