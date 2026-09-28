The Florida Panthers begin the 2026-27 NHL season with renewed belief, a healthier core and one of the league's most compelling brother acts. After injuries wrecked their bid for a third consecutive Stanley Cup and left them outside the playoffs, Florida responded by acquiring Brady Tkachuk from Ottawa to join Matthew Tkachuk. Their comeback starts against the defending champion Carolina Hurricanes on September 29. With Brady cleared after a preseason injury, the Panthers can immediately unleash the physical, confrontational identity that powered their recent championship runs.



Tkachuk Brothers Give Florida A Formidable Attack



Brady's arrival gives Florida another relentless power forward built for Paul Maurice's system. He produced 59 points in 60 games for Ottawa last season and enters the opener alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. Matthew should skate with Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe, although the brothers will share time on the first power-play unit.



That arrangement allows Maurice to spread size, scoring and agitation across two lines. It creates matchup problems for opponents who cannot avoid the Tkachuk style by surviving one shift. Brady showed how quickly he could fit, recording three goals and two assists in five preseason periods before being injured.



Florida's supporting cast remains formidable. Barkov is back after missing the entire 2025-26 NHL season with knee injuries, while Reinhart, Bennett, Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen provide depth. Brad Marchand will miss the start while recovering from surgery, giving younger forwards an opportunity to claim minutes.

New Goaltending Tandem Faces An Early Test



Florida's ambitions will depend on more than its star forwards. The uncertainty sits in goal after Sergei Bobrovsky left for Toronto. Jacob Markstrom returns to the franchise that drafted him and is expected to share duties with Akira Schmid. Both must provide steadier work after injuries and fatigue overwhelmed Florida last season.



The blue line carries championship experience through Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones and Niko Mikkola. Radko Gudas has returned, adding another bruising defender to a group designed for playoff hockey. Staying available is essential after Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Marchand, Bennett, Verhaeghe and several defensemen missed time during Florida's 40-38-4 campaign.



Opening night offers a test. Carolina ended Florida's championship reign and will raise its Stanley Cup banner before the game. Watching that ceremony should sharpen the Panthers' personal comeback mission. If their new goaltending tandem settles quickly and the Tkachuk brothers remain healthy, Florida has the talent, edge and experience to move from last season's disappointment back into the championship picture.