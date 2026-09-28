Vancouver Canucks are hoping Thatcher Demko can return before Christmas as he continues his recovery from hip surgery. Henrik Sedin said Monday that Demko is taking steps every day, but the team does not want to set a firm timeline for his return. Demko has dealt with several lower-body and back injuries over the past two seasons, limiting him to 43 games during that span. Vancouver also added Leevi Merilainen after claiming him off waivers, giving the team another goalie option. Kevin Lankinen is expected to start the season opener.

What Did Henrik Sedin Say About Thatcher Demko's Recovery?

Sedin said Monday that Demko is not expected to be ready early in the season. He shared the update on the “Halford and Brough” show while stressing that there is still no set timeline.

Sedin said, “He won't be ready early on, but our goal is to get him get him back before Christmas.

He further said, “There's no timeline for that, but he's taking steps every day. He's got a great attitude, and we want to we want to make sure that he's 100 percent before he comes back, and that's been our mindset from Day 1.”

Demko had surgery in January after making 20 appearances last season. He finished with an 8-10-1 record, a 2.90 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. He was also a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2023-24 before injuries cut that season short.

In 262 career games, all with Vancouver, Demko has a 134-99-21 record, a 2.81 GAA, a .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts. He said his hip had zero degrees of internal rotation over the past two years, forcing his back, knees and groin to do extra work.

How Has Demko's Hip Injury Affected His Career?

Demko explained last season that his hip problems had affected other parts of his body. “The last two years, I was playing with zero degrees of internal rotation in my hip,” he said on April 17. He added that his back, knees and groin were all taking on extra work.

Vancouver continues to take its time

General manager Ryan Johnson repeated on Friday that the team is taking Demko's recovery step by step. Vancouver had also claimed Leevi Merilainen off waivers from the Ottawa Senators, with the 24-year-old expected to join practice Monday. Kevin Lankinen is expected to start Vancouver's season opener at Edmonton on Tuesday.