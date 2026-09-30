Gavin McKenna's first NHL game became an emotional night for his family as the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie stepped onto the ice against the Montreal Canadiens. McKenna's mother, Krystal, was at Scotiabank Arena with family and friends to watch her son begin his NHL career. Sportsnet had her mic'd up during warmups, capturing her reaction as the No. 1 pick from the 2026 NHL Draft took his rookie lap. The 18-year-old did not record a point in Toronto's 3-2 loss, but his debut still gave his family a night they will remember.

What Did Gavin McKenna's Mother Say During McKenna NHL Debut?

Krystal was standing near the glass in a No. 92 Maple Leafs jersey as McKenna took the ice for warmups. Her reaction showed just how big the moment was for the family.

“What the hell, my son is in the NHL,” Krystal said in the Sportsnet clip. “It's wild.”

In another moment, McKenna's mother wiped away tears while watching her son and added, “Oh my God it's so crazy. He's like a Ken doll.”

Krystal was joined by McKenna's sisters, father Willy, grandfather Joe Mason, friends and other family members who made the trip from Whitehorse. The group also took photos with McKenna through the glass before the game.

What Did Gavin McKenna's Grandfather Say About His NHL Dream?

The NHL debut was also special for McKenna's grandfather Joe Mason, who has been an important influence in his life. Mason told NHL.com that playing in the NHL had always been McKenna's dream.

“This is unreal,” Mason said. “This was always his dream as a kid. He said it all his life playing hockey that he would be in the NHL one day.”

How Did Yukon Fans Celebrate Gavin McKenna's NHL Debut?

The support for McKenna was not limited to his family. CBC News reported that dozens of people gathered in Dawson City, Yukon, to watch the Maple Leafs face the Canadiens.

Levi Zwarich-Morgan attended the watch party with her hockey-playing son and said, “We're a Toronto Maple Leafs household now.”

The event also included Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in community members, with elder Edie Henry saying, “It's exciting just to be here with everybody, to watch it, to watch Gavin McKenna play.”

Before the game, community members also made Maple Leafs pins featuring McKenna's No. 92. Tiffany Taylor, the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in cultural education coordinator, said the pride around his debut was “surreal.”

McKenna finished the game without a point in Toronto's 3-2 loss, recording one shot and a minus-2 rating in 15:19. Still, his first NHL game became a memorable night for his family and the community back home.