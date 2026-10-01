William Karlsson's wife, Emily, shared an emotional message on instagram story after her husband signed a new two-year contract. The Golden Knights announced Wednesday that Karlsson had signed the deal worth $6.75 million per year. Emily congratulated her husband on Instagram and wrote about his 10 seasons with the team. She also wrote about her life Las Vegas and the Golden Knights mean to her and their family. Karlsson has spent his entire NHL career with Vegas and has been with the team since its first season in 2017.

Emily Karlsson Shares Emotional Instagram Message For William Karlsson

She congratulated her husband on reaching 10 seasons with the team and wrote about watching him continue his career in Las Vegas.

“I know this is cheesy but please let me take a moment to congratulate my husband williamkarlsson. 10 amazing seasons with this incredible team. NOW the absolute blessing of a lifetime getting to watch YOU continue your career as a Vegas Golden Knight. You've accomplished so much here and I know there's still so much greatness ahead”

William Karlsson's wife, Emily Insta Story

Photo Credit: Instagram/@Emily Karlsson

Emily also wrote about what Las Vegas has meant to her since Karlsson joined the Golden Knights. She said she was proud of what the organization had done for the city and their family.

“As a Las Vegas local I'm beyond proud of everything this organization has done for our city and our FAMILY. I never imagined this would be my life and I'll never take for granted how lucky we are to call Vegas home. There's nothing like Vegas hockey and I'm so proud to keep cheering on this team and YOU (my golden boy) every step of the way. I'll forever be a Vegas Golden Knights fan and I'll always be proud to call Vegas home.”

William Karlsson Continues His Vegas Golden Knights Career

Karlsson has played 570 regular-season games for Vegas. He has 165 goals and 403 points in those games. He also has 15 shorthanded goals, the most in Golden Knights history.

Karlsson has played 121 playoff games with Vegas. Vegas selected him from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Karlsson scored 43 goals in his first season with the Golden Knights in 2017-18, the highest total of his career. He won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy that season for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.

The new contract runs through the 2028-29 season. Karlsson has now signed another deal with the Golden Knights after spending all 10 NHL seasons with the team.