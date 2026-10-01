Dylan Larkin will not be in the Detroit Red Wings lineup for the first two games of the season. Coach Todd McLellan said Thursday that Larkin will miss Friday's opener against the New York Rangers and Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. The 30-year-old center has not played in the preseason because of an upper-body injury. Larkin was hurt while working out in the gym this summer. He was on the ice for practice Thursday and took part in drills, but he did not take line rushes. McLellan is hoping Larkin can return Tuesday against Ottawa.

Dylan Larkin Ruled Out For Red Wings' First Two Games

McLellan said Larkin is working with Detroit's training staff to get ready to play. He hopes Larkin can return for the third game of the season against the Ottawa Senators.

McLellan said, “He's working with the training staff to push through. I'm hoping Game 3.”

Dylan Larkin's injury has kept him out since the offseason

Larkin has been dealing with the injury since the offseason and missed all of training camp and the preseason. He spoke about the injury on Sept. 17, when the Red Wings opened camp.

Larkin said, “I got hurt in the gym working out, and I'm pushing to get healthy, and I want to be out there. This is very unfortunate timing. I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again.”

Larkin was on the ice for drills during Thursday's practice, but he did not take part in line rushes. He will miss Detroit's season opener and Sunday's home game against Winnipeg.

Dylan Larkin's 2025-26 season and contract

Larkin had 67 points in 74 games last season, with 34 goals and 33 assists. He now has 643 points in 808 games with Detroit, including 276 goals and 367 assists.

Red Wings signed Larkin to an eight-year, $69.6 million contract in March 2023. The deal has an annual average value of $8.7 million.

Larkin asked for a trade after last season and lost the captaincy before training camp opened. He still reported to camp and has remained with the Red Wings while working his way back from the injury.

The Red Wings will start the season without their top center in those two games, with Larkin's return still dependent on his recovery from injury.