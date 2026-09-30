Connor Hellebuyck's trade situation remains unresolved as the Winnipeg Jets goaltender continues his holdout into the regular season. The 33-year-old requested a trade more than a month ago and remains suspended without pay after not reporting to training camp. While Winnipeg continues to look for a deal, the Carolina Hurricanes are still among the teams linked to the veteran goalie. Alexander Nikishin's trade situation is also being discussed, with several teams reportedly interested in the defenseman. Elsewhere, Kirby Dach has been linked to the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, while Edmonton has also looked into Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright.

Connor Hellebuyck Trade Situation Remains Unresolved

Hellebuyck revealed his trade request more than a month ago, but the Jets have yet to find a deal that works for both sides. Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff previously said the door remains open for Hellebuyck to return while the team continues looking for a trade.

The San Jose Sharks were reportedly among the teams that showed interest during the offseason. Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now cited Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, who said the Sharks “kicked tires” on Hellebuyck.

Peng also discussed the reported asking price, which is believed to include a first-round pick, a top-six forward, preferably a center, and a goalie or prospect. He suggested Collin Graf and Yaroslav Askarov could be part of a possible package.

Friedman also noted that Winnipeg claimed goalie Clay Stevenson off waivers from the Washington Capitals. That move could affect the Jets' need for a goalie in a Hellebuyck trade.

Alexander Nikishin And Kirby Dach Also Linked To Trade Rumors

Friedman reported that the Hurricanes remain among the teams interested in Hellebuyck but pushed back on the idea that Alexander Nikishin could be part of Carolina's offer. He also raised the possibility of a three-team trade that could send Hellebuyck to Carolina while moving Nikishin to a team where he is willing to sign.

The St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators are among the teams reportedly interested in Nikishin. A potential deal with the New York Rangers came close in June before contract talks prevented it from being completed.

Sportsnet's Friedman reported that the Edmonton Oilers have interest in Kirby Dach. The Oilers are believed to like Dach because they need a right-shot center. Friedman also said Edmonton had looked closely at Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright, but Seattle's high asking price reportedly kept a trade from happening this summer.