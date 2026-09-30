Leon Draisaitl eight-year, $112 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers is the biggest part of his NHL earnings, but it is not his only source of income. The deal gives him a $14 million annual cap hit, with the contract beginning in 2025-26. Away from the ice, Draisaitl has also built a commercial portfolio through partnerships with PUMA, Warrior, EA Sports, Skip The Dishes and Sports Interaction. Forbes has also reported brand work with Haribo, Tylenol and Play Alberta. His reported real estate holdings in Edmonton, Germany and Spain add another part to his financial profile.

Leon Draisaitl's Oilers Contract Remains His Biggest Income Source

The Edmonton Oilers signed Draisaitl to his eight-year, $112 million extension on September 3, 2024. The contract began with the 2025-26 season and carries a $14 million annual cap hit. The Oilers announced the deal after Draisaitl had recorded 106 points in 81 regular-season games and 31 points in 25 playoff games during the 2023-24 season.

His previous contract was an eight-year, $68 million deal signed in 2017, with an $8.5 million cap hit. The new agreement therefore raised his annual cap hit by $5.5 million.

For 2025-26, Puckpedia lists Draisaitl with a $14 million cap hit, $1 million base salary and $15.5 million signing bonus. The same figures apply to 2026-27, giving him $16.5 million in total salary for each of those two seasons.

Year Age Cap Hit Cash Cumulative Cash 2017-18 22 $8.5M $9M $9M 2018-19 23 $8.5M $9M $18M 2019-20 24 $8.5M $9M $27M 2020-21 25 $8.5M $9M $36M 2021-22 26 $8.5M $8M $44M 2022-23 27 $8.5M $8M $52M 2023-24 28 $8.5M $8M $60M 2024-25 29 $8.5M $8M $68M 2025-26 30 $14M $16.5M $84.5M 2026-27 31 $14M $16.5M $101M

As per Puckpedia, Draisaitl's estimated career earnings at about $87.19 million as of 2026. That figure refers to his NHL contract earnings and should not be treated as his personal net worth.

Leon Draisaitl makes money through major brand partnerships

Draisaitl's income outside the NHL comes through several commercial partnerships. Sports Business Journal reported that the Oilers star had marketing agreements with Warrior, PUMA, EA Sports, Skip The Dishes and Sports Interaction.

PUMA officially announced a long-term agreement with Draisaitl in 2021, making him the first NHL hockey player to join its brand ambassador group. The partnership covers training and lifestyle products, including PUMA's FUSE and Cloudspun lines.

His commercial portfolio has also included other brands. The reference material cites Forbes for Draisaitl's work with Haribo, Tylenol and Play Alberta. In 2025, the NHL Players' Association officially announced a Canadian partnership with Tylenol featuring Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon in the brand's “Pain Relief MVP” campaign.

Leon Draisaitl's real estate adds another financial interest

Draisaitl has also been linked to properties outside his NHL income. NHL.com reported in 2023 that Draisaitl owns a house in Spain and spends part of his offseason there.

The Edmonton property has also been reported to be worth around $3.7 million, while Draisaitl has been linked to properties in Germany and Spain. As per a recent report, his Cologne mansion is valued at around $10 million.

The Edmonton home has been described as having an open floor plan, large windows, a home cinema, wine cellar and gym. Draisaitl has also been building a new home in Edmonton, with his wife Celeste working with Lauren Kyle's design studio on the project, according to a 2026 report.