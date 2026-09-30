The NHL season has started with several teams already dealing with injuries. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed the Edmonton Oilers' opener after suffering a lower-body injury in practice, forcing the team to split up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust was also placed on injured reserve after an upper-body injury. Utah Mammoth defenseman Maveric Lamoureux will miss four to six months following shoulder surgery. The Colorado Avalanche will be without Logan O'Connor and Zachary L'Heureux for their opener, while the St. Louis Blues are set to start the season without Logan Mailloux for at least eight weeks.

Oilers Begin Season Without Ryan Nugent-Hopkins And Other Injured Players

Nugent-Hopkins was injured near the end of Monday's practice and did not play Tuesday. He had 56 points, including 20 goals and 36 assists, in 72 games last season.

With Nugent-Hopkins unavailable, McDavid and Draisaitl were separated to start the season. McDavid said the team will have to adjust as injuries and lineup changes happen during a long season.

McDavid said, "Obviously, there is going to be guys asked to do different things and put in different spots. That's the nature of this business. It's a long season. It's Day 1, but these things happen throughout the course of the season, and we have to adjust as we go."

Edmonton also remains without Frederik Andersen, Jason Dickinson, Matt Savoie and Mattias Janmark. Oilers coach Mike Babcock said Andersen, who is dealing with a knee injury, may not return until December. Dickinson is still "a bit" away, while Savoie is expected to miss another eight weeks. There is no timeline for Janmark.

Mathew Barzal Expected To Miss Islanders' Season Opener

Mathew Barzal traveled with the team to Toronto after missing training camp because of inflammation from a prior injury. He is expected to miss Wednesday's season opener against the Maple Leafs. Barzal led New York with 72 points last season.

Utah Mammoth, Colorado, St. Louis And Penguins Deal With Injuries

The Utah Mammoth will be without Maveric Lamoureux for four to six months after he had surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder.

Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson skated Tuesday and could practice Wednesday after suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason. Olen Zellweger remains day to day while in concussion protocol, while Conor Timmins has a lower-body injury with no return timeline.

Colorado will be without Logan O'Connor and Zachary L'Heureux for its opener against the Los Angeles Kings. Both were placed on injured reserve with lower-body injuries.

St. Louis defenseman Logan Mailloux will miss at least eight weeks after surgery on his right hand. Tyler Tucker was also placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

The Penguins also placed Bryan Rust, Justin Brazeau, Ben Kindel, Blake Lizotte and Ryan Graves on injured reserve. Rust suffered an upper-body injury in a preseason game, while Graves is dealing with knee problems and is out indefinitely. Pittsburgh opens its season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.