Dan Vladar expects to be in net when the Philadelphia Flyers open their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. The goalie missed time after suffering an upper-body injury during a preseason game against the Boston Bruins last week, but he returned to practice and said he is ready to play. Vladar had been considered day to day, with the Flyers giving him extra time to recover. His return gives Philadelphia its expected starting goalie for opening night after a strong first season with the team.

Is Dan Vladar Ready To Start The Flyers' Season Opener?

Vladar declared himself good to go after Tuesday's practice and credited the Flyers' training staff for helping him get back on the ice.

Vladar said, “The whole training staff, especially Mr. Ambrose, who's in his first year as the head guy, did an awesome job with me. I owe him a couple of bottles of wine, for sure.”

The 29-year-old goalie left last Tuesday's preseason game against Boston in the first period after appearing to favor his right arm and stick hand. He was relieved that the injury was not serious.

Vladar said, “Somebody's watching me up there. It was close, but thank God that it's nothing too crazy. I'm glad that I can be here.”

Flyers general manager Danny Briere said Vladar probably could have played in the preseason finale if it had been a regular-season game. However, the team decided not to take a chance and gave him more time to recover.

Head coach Rick Tocchet also praised Vladar's voice in the locker room and on the ice.

Tocchet said Tuesday, “He's the positive reinforcement. With a little bite to it, too, which I like.”

How Did Dan Vladar Perform In His First Season With Philadelphia?

Vladar enters the new season after signing a five-year, $27.5 million contract extension this summer. He had career highs in games played, wins and goals-against average during his first season with Philadelphia, appearing in 52 games and winning 29 while posting a 2.42 GAA.

He also played a key role in the playoffs, recording a 2.18 GAA, a .922 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 starts.

The Flyers are expected to use Vladar as their starter Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Joseph Woll is listed as the other goalie, while Denver Barkey will open the season on injured reserve and Nikita Grebenkin remains listed on the roster.