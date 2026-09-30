The New York Islanders open their 2026-27 season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. In Canada, the game will be available to stream on Prime Video as part of Wednesday Night Hockey. Toronto Maple Leafs have already played once this season. They lost 3-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The Islanders now get their first game of the season against a Toronto team looking for its first win. Matthew Schaefer will also play his first regular-season game of the new season.

Where To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Islanders Today

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Indian time: 5:00 a.m. IST, Thursday, Oct. 1

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Canada stream: Prime Video

Islanders regional coverage: MSGSN, MSG+

According to a report, the game is available on Prime Video in Canada as part of Wednesday Night Hockey. The Islanders' official game preview lists MSGSN and MSG+ for regional coverage.

Matthew Schaefer and Gavin McKenna meet

Schaefer and McKenna were the first overall picks in the 2025 and 2026 NHL Drafts. Schaefer had 23 goals and 59 points in 82 games last season and won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

The 19-year-old defenseman was also named an alternate captain by the Islanders on Tuesday. He became the youngest player in franchise history to wear a letter.

McKenna made his NHL debut for Toronto against Montreal. He played alongside John Tavares and William Nylander but did not record a point.

Ilya Sorokin expected to start for Islanders

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in goal for New York, while Anthony Stolarz is expected to start for Toronto. Sorokin finished last season with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He also recorded seven shutouts and finished second in Vezina Trophy voting. Stolarz had a 3.28 GAA and .893 save percentage last season.

What happened in the Maple Leafs' season opener?

The Maple Leafs are playing their second game in two nights. Toronto opened its season Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens and lost 3-2. William Nylander scored both of the Maple Leafs' goals in that game.

When is the Islanders' next game?

The Islanders will be playing their first game of the 2026-27 season. Their home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, against the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena.