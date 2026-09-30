The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the 2026-27 season against Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. There is already some recent playoff history between the two teams. Pittsburgh returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2021-22. While Philadelphia returned to the postseason for the first time since 2019-20. The Flyers then eliminated the Penguins in the first round before their own playoff run ended against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson return for Pittsburgh, while Philadelphia brings back Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett and Noah Cates.

Where To Watch Flyers vs. Penguins Today

TV channel: TNT, truTV

Live stream: DIRECTV

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Indian time: 5:00 a.m. IST, Thursday, Oct. 1

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia

TNT and truTV will carry the national broadcast in the United States. DIRECTV will provide the live stream.

What to know about Flyers vs. Penguins today

The matchup starts a new season for both teams after they made the playoffs last spring. Pittsburgh finished its regular season with 98 points and placed second in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins then faced Philadelphia in the first round and were eliminated.

Philadelphia also finished with 98 points and placed third in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers advanced past Pittsburgh before being swept by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

What is next for the Penguins?

Date Game Time (ET) Oct. 3 Canadiens at Penguins 7 p.m. Oct. 5 Jets at Penguins 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 Penguins at Capitals 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 Penguins at Blue Jackets 7 p.m.

What is next for the Flyers?

Date Game Time (ET) Oct. 1 Flyers at Devils 7 p.m. Oct. 3 Hurricanes at Flyers 7 p.m. Oct. 5 Flyers at Lightning 7 p.m. Oct. 8 Flyers at Senators 7 p.m.

The Flyers and Penguins will meet at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game available nationally on TNT and truTV and through DIRECTV.

Sidney Crosby Leads Penguins Into New Season

Sidney Crosby returns for another season with Pittsburgh, with Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson also back with the Penguins. Crosby led the team with 74 points last season, while Anthony Mantha scored a team-high 33 goals and Karlsson led Pittsburgh with 51 assists.