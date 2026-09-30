Florida began the 2026-27 season by ruining Carolina's banner night with a dramatic 1-0 overtime victory at Lenovo Center on Tuesday. Gustav Forsling delivered the winner with only 4.3 seconds left in the extra session, converting a one-time feed from Carter Verhaeghe just inside the blue line.

The defeat spoiled celebrations for the Hurricanes, who lifted their 2026 Stanley Cup championship banner before faceoff. It was a tight defensive battle dominated by goaltending and physical play, setting an early tone between two Eastern Conference contenders expected to compete deep into the postseason this year after an intense, low-scoring opener tonight.

Jacob Markstrom steals spotlight in Florida return

Jacob Markstrom marked his Florida reunion with a flawless performance, turning aside all 15 shots he faced. The 36-year-old netminder, brought back from New Jersey in a late June deal, had originally been selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2008 draft and spent his initial four NHL seasons with the club.

After a quiet opening period with only three stops, he produced the key moment in the second when he denied Sebastian Aho alone in front. The goaltender later indicated he anticipated a low attempt and was able to close the gap. Brandon Bussi answered with 19 saves for Carolina.

The evening also featured two major storylines for Florida, with Brady Tkachuk making his debut alongside brother Matthew after his move from Ottawa and Aleksander Barkov returning from a knee injury that wiped out his entire previous season, contributing with steady minutes and an even split on draws.

Banner night ends in frustration as power plays stall

Special teams dominated the narrative but failed to produce a goal, with Florida finishing zero for seven and Carolina zero for six, as aggressive penalty killing units erased most dangerous looks. Florida coach Paul Maurice described the contest as lacking smooth rhythm for spectators yet embodying the hard-battling identity he wanted from his group.

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour conceded his squad struggled to cope with the relentless pressure, noting top players appeared rusty and disconnected on passes after a slower preseason pace. Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal called the pregame banner ceremony special but admitted disappointment at not rewarding home supporters with a better showing.

Tkachuk shared that while starting alongside his brother felt remarkable during warmups, his focus shifted entirely to points once play began, adding that such tight, special-teams-heavy battles are expected from both clubs and will eventually open up as the season progresses this month.