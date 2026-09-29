Leo Carlsson has opened up about his summer and his future with the Anaheim Ducks. The young forward wrote a letter to Ducks fans after signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the team. Anaheim matched the Philadelphia Flyers' offer sheet in July to keep Carlsson in Southern California. In his letter, Carlsson spoke about the contract talks, his connection with Orange County and why he always wanted to remain with the Ducks. He also shared details about his life away from hockey and his journey to the NHL.

Leo Carlsson Explains His Decision To Stay With Anaheim

Carlsson said the contract talks were difficult for everyone involved. He admitted that when a big number is involved, it can be difficult to say no, but he always wanted Anaheim to be his home.

“During the talks, we always said we wanted to stay,” Carlsson wrote. “When the big number pops up, it's hard to say no in the situation I was in. That's something I hope everybody understands.”

Carlsson also said he spent time thinking about the possibility of leaving and not knowing where he would end up. He was happy that the situation was resolved with him staying in Anaheim.

The forward said his teammates supported him throughout the process. He also described Orange County as a place where he wants to spend the rest of his life. Carlsson lives near the beach in Newport Beach and said he enjoys the weather, people, restaurants and relaxed environment.

Carlsson opens up about his life away from hockey

Carlsson also wrote about moving from Karlstad to Örebro at 15. He lived alone instead of staying with a billet family and said the experience helped him grow as both a person and a hockey player.

He also spoke openly about having a stutter throughout his life. Carlsson worked with a speech therapist after moving to the United States and said he has never been embarrassed by it. He has also brought children who stutter to Ducks games and wants them to see that they can still achieve their goals.

Carlsson said he does not spend much time thinking about individual pressure. His main focus is helping Anaheim win and making another deep playoff run.

Anaheim reached the playoffs last season and won its first playoff series during Carlsson's career. He said the atmosphere from Ducks fans gave him an experience he wants to have again.

“I'm super excited to see all of the fans again,” Carlsson wrote. “I really miss you during the offseason and just miss that adrenaline you give us.”

Carlsson finished his letter by thanking Ducks fans and looking ahead to the new season.

Leo Carlsson's breakout 2025-26 season

The Ducks selected Carlsson No. 2 overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in October 2023 and scored his first NHL goal against the Dallas Stars.

Carlsson had 67 points in 70 regular-season games during the 2025-26 season, scoring 29 goals and adding 38 assists. He then recorded 11 points, including four goals and seven assists, in 12 playoff games.