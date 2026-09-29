The Ottawa Senators have named Thomas Chabot their new captain. Chabot has spent his entire NHL career with Ottawa and has been part of the organization for more than 10 years. He made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season and has since become one of the longest-serving players on the team. Chabot has also served as an alternate captain since the 2020-21 season. He now becomes the 11th captain in Senators franchise history. Claude Giroux, Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson will serve as the team's alternate captains this season.

Thomas Chabot Takes Over After Tkachuk Trade

The Senators announced Chabot's appointment Tuesday. Tkachuk had been Ottawa's captain since November 2021 before requesting a trade during the offseason. The Senators later sent him to the Florida Panthers in a deal that brought back three first-round picks and a 2027 second-round pick.

Chabot has already spent several seasons in a leadership role. He has served as an alternate captain since the 2020-21 season and is now the longest-tenured player on the Senators roster.

“Thomas exemplifies everything we want in an Ottawa Senator,” Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios said. “He's committed to the city and to the organization. He puts the team first.”

Chabot says Ottawa feels like home

Chabot said becoming captain is especially meaningful because of his long connection with the city. He and his family have made Ottawa their home, and he recently welcomed his first child.

Chabot said, “Ottawa feels like home. It really does. “We bought our first house here. We started our family here. Becoming captain here is a huge honour.”

Chabot will now lead a Senators group that includes three alternate captains in Giroux, Stützle and Sanderson

Chabot has spent his entire career in Ottawa

Ottawa selected Chabot with the No. 18 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season before becoming a full-time NHL player the following year.

Chabot has played 569 games for the Senators, recording 78 goals and 335 points. He also ranks 13th in franchise history in games played. Among Ottawa defenseman since 1992, he ranks third in goals, assists and points.

The defenseman recorded 31 points in 57 games last season while dealing with injuries, including a fractured right arm. He remains under contract through the 2027-28 season with an $8 million salary cap hit.

Ottawa will open the 2026-27 season Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.