The 2026-27 NHL regular season begins Tuesday with the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers in Raleigh. The Hurricanes will raise their championship banner before the season opener, while the Panthers begin their campaign after missing the playoffs last year. The Sporting News reported that ESPN will carry the season opener nationally, with Bob Wischusen and Erik Johnson on the call. The matchup also brings together the teams that have won the Stanley Cup over the last three seasons. The 2026-27 season is the longest NHL regular season yet.

The game is part of ESPN's opening-night tripleheader and will be played at Lenovo Center. Here is everything you need to know to watch the game live online from home today.

Where To Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers On ESPN

Hurricanes vs. Panthers will be shown nationally live on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Erik Johnson will call the game for the network.

The game is also available to stream through DIRECTV, fubo and the ESPN app. Fubo offers a free trial to new subscribers, while the ESPN app provides another way to watch ESPN coverage without cable.

What time is Hurricanes vs. Panthers today?

The Hurricanes and Panthers will face off Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Who Is Playing For The Florida Panthers In The Season Opener?

Aleksander Barkov missed the entire season after suffering a knee injury on the first day of training camp. The Panthers captain will return Tuesday against Carolina.

Florida also added Brady Tkachuk, who will play with his brother Matthew Tkachuk. Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett are also part of the Panthers' lineup.

Carolina Hurricanes Schedule 2026-27

After Tuesday's opener, Carolina's next five games are Oct. 2 against the Capitals at 7 p.m. ET, Oct. 3 at the Flyers at 7 p.m. ET, Oct. 6 at the Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, Oct. 8 against the Canucks at 7 p.m. ET, and Oct. 10 at the Blackhawks at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida Panthers Schedule 2026-27

Florida will travel to San Jose for its next game on Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. ET, followed by games at the Ducks on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET, at the Kings on Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET, against the Wild on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. ET, and at the Sabres on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.