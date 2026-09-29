The Minnesota Wild will start the season without one of their top defensemen. Brock Faber underwent surgery after suffering a fractured skull in the team's preseason finale against the Dallas Stars on Friday. Wild general manager Bill Guerin told reporters Tuesday that Faber is doing well, but the team does not have a timetable for his return. The 24-year-old was hit on the left side of his head by a puck during the game and was later placed on injured reserve. Minnesota opens its season Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

What Did Bill Guerin Say About Brock Faber's Surgery?

As per Michael Russo of The Athletic, General Manager Bill Guerin told reporters, “He just had a serious surgery and an injury, so we're just gonna (update) you guys when the time's right. But he's doing well. He's doing really well, which is good news, and we'll just follow the doctors' leads.”

Guerin was also asked why Faber was not taken off the bench immediately after the hit.

Guerin said, “Yeah … there wasn't. You know, it just didn't … he seemed OK. As things progressed, we had to pull him.”

Guerin said Faber's absence will affect the Wild, but the focus right now is on his recovery.

“Brock's a great player. He's a big player for us. So it's always gonna affect your team when guys like that are out. But the biggest thing here is that he's doing well, and sometimes you just have to put the hockey aside and worry about the human being, and that's kind of what we're doing here now.”

Brock Faber Had Surgery After Puck Hit

Faber was hit with 9:36 left in the second period of Minnesota's 2-1 loss to Dallas. The puck came off the stick of Stars forward Sam Steel and struck Faber near the left ear hole of his helmet.

He fell immediately but eventually got up and skated to the bench on his own. Faber stayed in the game for the rest of the second period, taking four shifts after the injury, but did not return for the third.

Faber had been in concussion protocol since the incident and was placed on injured reserve Monday. Guerin said the surgery was successful and that Faber is resting at home.

Wild Lose A Key Defenseman Before Season Opener

Faber has become one of Minnesota's most important defensemen. He averaged 24:41 of ice time during the regular season last year and 29:44 in the playoffs. He scored a career-high 15 goals and finished with 51 points in 80 games. Faber then added four goals and 10 points in 11 playoff games before Minnesota was eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

He has 33 goals and 127 points in 242 career NHL games since the Wild drafted him 45th overall in 2020.