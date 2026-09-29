Matthew Schaefer will wear an “A” for the New York Islanders before turning 20. The New York Islanders announced Tuesday that 19-year-old defenseman Matthew Schaefer is an alternate captain for the 2026-27 season. He joins Brayden Schenn in the team's leadership group. Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock will keep their alternate captain roles under newly named captain Bo Horvat. Schaefer's appointment also gives him a place in Islanders history, as he becomes the youngest player ever to be named an official alternate captain in franchise history.

Schaefer's Rookie Season Leads To Islanders Leadership Role

Schaefer had an impressive first NHL season. The 2025 first overall pick played all 82 games last season, recording 23 goals and 59 points while averaging 24:41 of ice time per game. He also won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

This will not be Schaefer's first experience wearing a letter. He served as an alternate captain for the Erie Otters in the OHL at 17 years old during his second and final junior season.

Islanders coach Peter DeBoer had already described Schaefer as a “future captain” last week. His promotion now gives him a formal leadership role alongside several experienced players.

New York Islanders add Schenn to leadership group

Brayden Schenn brings significant leadership experience to the group. The 35-year-old served as captain of the St. Louis Blues from 2023 until the Islanders acquired him ahead of last season's March trade deadline.

Before becoming captain in St. Louis, Schenn wore an “A” for three seasons. His addition gives the Islanders another veteran with previous experience leading an NHL team.

Horvat will now lead the group as captain after being named the 16th captain in Islanders history earlier this month. He previously served as captain of the Vancouver Canucks before joining New York.

Alternate captain duties split by location

The New York Islanders will have four alternate captains this season, with the responsibilities split between home and road games.

Schaefer and Palmieri will wear the “A” at home, while Schenn and Pulock will wear it on the road. Palmieri has held a leadership role since March 2025, while Pulock was also given an alternate captain role after Brock Nelson was traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

Schaefer and Palmieri will first wear the letters at UBS Arena on Saturday, Oct. 3, when the Islanders host the New Jersey Devils.