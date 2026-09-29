Matthew Knies was surprised when the Toronto Maple Leafs traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets. His name had been part of trade rumors for months, but he did not expect the trade to happen one day before the season opener. Knies was traded Monday as part of a six-player deal between Toronto and Columbus. The 23-year-old winger had spent his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He spoke about the trade after joining the Blue Jackets and said he was ready for a fresh start in Columbus.

Matthew Knies Was Surprised By Trade Timing

The Columbus Blue Jackets shared a video on their social media showing general manager Don Waddell speaking with Knies after the trade. Waddell asked Knies if he was surprised by the move.

Knies said, “Not entirely. I feel like it's kind of been hanging over my head for a little bit here. But I guess one day before opening day here, I was pretty shocked.”

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell told Knies that he had been speaking with Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka about the trade. Toronto revisited the deal Sunday, and the two sides completed it at 4:59 p.m. Monday.

Knies later told Waddell that he was excited to join Columbus.

“I'm excited to join the group. Appreciate it, thank you,” Knies said.

What did Knies say about leaving the Maple Leafs?

Knies also spoke with The Hockey Writers' Mark Scheig about leaving Toronto. He said he will remember the players and veterans who helped him during his time with the Maple Leafs.

Knies said, “I'll remember the guys, obviously. I love the group of guys we had here. There's a lot of guys I can mention that helped me kind of get to where I am now, and a lot of veteran players that it was easy to follow with. But yeah, it was a fun time playing here. It was a crazy hockey city and exciting.”

Knies starts new chapter in Columbus

Knies also said he was ready for a fresh start in Columbus and wanted to focus on hockey without the trade speculation around him.

“I'm fired up to go to Columbus and get a fresh start and a breath of fresh air and not have to worry about all that kind of crap over my head for all those trade stuff. And just kind of focus on hockey and focus on the guys in the room and try and win” Knies said.

Blue Jackets see Knies as an important part of their group moving forward. He is expected to play alongside Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson.

Matthew Knies set career highs with 66 points

Knies finished the 2025-26 season with 23 goals and 43 assists for 66 points in 79 games. He also recorded 152 hits while averaging 18:48 of ice time.

The 2021 second-round pick has 67 goals and 160 points in 240 regular-season games with Toronto. He also recorded 14 points in 27 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Knies signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract with Toronto in July 2025. The deal continues with Columbus after the trade.

Blue Jackets open their season Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Knies will now begin his first season in Columbus after three seasons with the Maple Leafs.