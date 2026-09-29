The 2026-27 NHL season begins Tuesday with Carolina Hurricanes raising their Stanley Cup banner before facing the Florida Panthers. In Toronto, first overall pick Gavin McKenna is set to make his NHL debut against the Montreal Canadiens. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers also begin their season at home, while Winnipeg enters the season with Connor Hellebuyck's future still unclear. Patrick Kane is back in Chicago, Macklin Celebrini starts his second season with San Jose and Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin begin their 22nd NHL seasons. The new season brings several teams and stars into the spotlight from opening night.

Carolina Hurricanes And Florida Panthers Start With A Championship Rematch

Carolina will raise its Stanley Cup banner before facing Florida at 5 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes won their second championship in June by beating Vegas in six games. Most of that team returns, although Seth Jarvis is recovering from shoulder surgery and Frederik Andersen has moved to Edmonton.

Florida won the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025 before missing the playoffs last season. Captain Aleksander Barkov is back after missing the entire year with a knee injury.

Why Is Gavin McKenna The Biggest Story In Toronto?

McKenna was selected first overall by Toronto after the Maple Leafs won the 2026 draft lottery. The 18-year-old is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday against Montreal, joining a team that missed the playoffs last season. He joins Auston Matthews, John Tavares and William Nylander after the Maple Leafs missed the playoffs last season.

But the attention will stay on McKenna. His first games will show how quickly he can handle the pressure that comes with being the No. 1 pick in Toronto.

Boston Bruins Look For More Help Around David Pastrnak

Boston returns after making the playoffs last season and losing in the first round. The Bruins added JJ Peterka and will also have young forwards James Hagens and Fraser Minten to watch.

David Pastrnak remains the main offensive player for Boston, and the Bruins will need more production from their younger forwards.

Edmonton Oilers Try Again With Connor McDavid

Edmonton reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025 but lost both times to Florida. The Oilers then lost in the first round last season. New coach Mike Babcock will make his regular-season debut Tuesday against Vancouver.

Goaltending is also a major question after Edmonton allowed 3.23 goals per game last season. Frederik Andersen, who joined the Oilers from Carolina, begins the season injured.

Chicago Blackhawks Turn To Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane returns to Chicago as Connor Bedard recovers from shoulder surgery. Bedard is expected to miss the start of the season after leading the Blackhawks in scoring during each of his first three NHL seasons.

Young forwards Anton Frondell and Roman Kantserov could get bigger roles while Bedard is out.

Vegas Golden Knights Begin Again After Final Loss

Vegas reached the Stanley Cup Final last season before losing to Carolina. Ryan Craig now takes over as the Golden Knights' head coach after spending years within the organization.

Winnipeg Jets Await Connor Hellebuyck Decision

Hellebuyck requested a trade in August and did not report to training camp. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner remains Winnipeg's biggest unresolved issue entering the season.

San Jose Sharks Look To Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini enters the season as San Jose's captain after a 115-point campaign. The Sharks missed the playoffs by four points last season and will now look for more support around their young star.

Sidney Crosby And Alex Ovechkin Enter Another Season

Crosby and Ovechkin begin their 22nd NHL seasons. Washington and Pittsburgh are scheduled to meet for the first time on Oct. 7.

Colorado Avalanche Chase Another Deep Playoff Run

Colorado still has Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar after reaching the Western Conference Final last season. Vegas swept the Avalanche in that series, leaving Colorado with another chance to push deeper this year.