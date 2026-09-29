The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Matthew Knies to the Columbus Blue Jackets just before the 2026-27 season, bringing Kirill Marchenko to Toronto in a major deal. Toronto also sent Steven Lorentz, Emil Andrae and a 2027 second-round pick to Columbus. Marchenko had 27 goals and 40 assists in 76 games for the Blue Jackets last season and has signed a six-year, $75 million extension with the Leafs. Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka said Tuesday that he apologized to Knies for the noise around his future. He also explained why Toronto decided to make the deal and what Marchenko can bring to the team.

What Did John Chayka Say To Matthew Knies After The Trade?

Chayka said the Maple Leafs had only seriously considered one move involving Knies, despite the trade talk that surrounded the forward during the offseason.

Chayka said, “I apologized to him for the noise over the last several months. “I don't think it was necessarily fair to him. This was the only thing we seriously considered as a management group.”

He further said, “You know, these things happen. He understands it's something that happens. He's a professional athlete and he's a smart kid, but he took the news well. It's a good young team he's going to. I think it's a good fit for him.”

Knies had spoken about the rumors during training camp and said he was “fortunate that I'm still here.” He eventually became part of the deal with Columbus, ending his time in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs received Marchenko, goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and forward Miles Wood. Columbus also got Lorentz, Andrae and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Why Did Toronto Want Kirill Marchenko?

Chayka explained that Toronto viewed Marchenko as a player who could bring more scoring and different options to the lineup. Marchenko had 27 goals and 40 assists in 76 games for Columbus last season.

Chayka said, “We're big believers in consolidation, and felt like 10 dimes doesn't equal a dollar kind of thing, and so for us as we build our roster, getting elite talent that can change the outcomes is an expensive thing to do, but we're willing to pay for that.”

Marchenko has also agreed to a six-year, $75 million extension with Toronto. Chayka said the forward's size, skill and ability to both score and create plays were important parts of the decision.

Marchenko's availability for Tuesday's opener against Montreal was still uncertain because of his immigration process. Chayka said “that's the goal” when asked if Marchenko could play. Merzlikins is recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to go on long-term injured reserve, while Wood will begin with the AHL's Maple Leafs.