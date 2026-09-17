Quinn Hughes was back on the ice with the Minnesota Wild as training camp opened Thursday. He also spoke to reporters about his contract for the first time since last week's NHL Media Tour. Hughes can become a free agent next summer, but he is not in a hurry to sign an extension. Hughes said he is happy in Minnesota and wants to take his time with the decision. He also addressed the possibility of playing with his brothers, Jack and Luke, in New Jersey.

Quinn Hughes Explains Why He Is Taking His Time On Contract

Hughes said there are no issues between him and the Wild. He is simply taking his time before making any decision on his future. He also pointed to Kirill Kaprizov, who signed his extension with Minnesota on Sept. 30 last year.

Hughes said, “I wouldn't say there's any issues here. I just think that we're going through the process, specifically myself, and just taking the time. I don't feel pressure to do anything. I'm really happy here. I love the guys. I love the team. And I fit in really well.”

Hughes also mentioned the possibility of playing with his brothers, Jack and Luke Hughes, in New Jersey. He admitted there is a pull to play with them but said it will not come at the expense of what he already has in Minnesota.

“I think, obviously, like, yeah, there's a draw to playing with (my brothers) those guys at some point. But I think Jack said it perfectly at media tour: I'm not going to sacrifice a great spot for me to play ... with them."

Quinn Hughes Trusts Bill Guerin To Keep Improving The Wild

Hughes joined the Wild from the Vancouver Canucks last December and made an immediate impact. He finished last season with 5 goals and 43 assists in 48 regular-season games and helped Minnesota win its first playoff series in 11 years.

The defenseman has also made it clear that he trusts Guerin to keep improving the roster. When asked if the Wild needed to add a top center for him to feel comfortable staying, Hughes said that was Guerin's responsibility.

“I mean, I have so much trust in Billy. He's a great GM. He's always gonna address the needs of the team,” Hughes said.

For now, Hughes is focused on preparing for the season rather than setting a deadline for his contract. He said he is ready to reset after a busy summer and concentrate on helping the Wild from the start of camp.