Cale Makar signed an eight-year, $163.2 million contract on August 28, making him the highest-paid defenseman in NHL history at $20.4 million annually. Less than three weeks later, he is already banged up again, and Colorado Avalanche fans are right to feel a familiar unease heading into training camp.

Coach Jared Bednar confirmed on Wednesday that Makar is dealing with a new lower-body injury that surfaced during offseason training. The 27-year-old is unlikely to participate when the Avalanche hit the ice for their first camp session Thursday, and Bednar acknowledged the team is taking a cautious approach with their franchise cornerstone.

A Pattern That Colorado Cannot Ignore

"He's been on the ice. He's just on a little bit of a lighter program than probably most of our guys coming into main camp," Bednar said. "So we'll see how that sort of sorts out. Whether he's ready to go Day 1 of training camp is probably unlikely."

Bednar was careful to note this injury is unrelated to the upper-body issue that cost Makar two games during last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs. "It's not related to the injury he had last year in the playoffs," Bednar said. "It's just something new that popped up here with training."

That distinction matters, but it does not erase the broader concern. Makar was not himself for stretches of Colorado's postseason run last spring, failing to record a point over the final four games of the second-round series against the Minnesota Wild. He was also held off the scoresheet in Games 3 and 4 as the Vegas Golden Knights completed a sweep in the Western Conference Final.

For a player who just cashed in on a mega-extension built entirely around his ability to be the engine of a championship-caliber blue line, back-to-back offseasons dealing with physical setbacks is not the story anyone in Colorado wants heading into a new campaign.

The Numbers Still Justify the Money

None of this changes what Makar produced last season. He posted 79 points on 20 goals and 59 assists across 75 regular-season games, averaging 24 minutes and 51 seconds of ice time per night. He finished as a Norris Trophy finalist for his efforts, further cementing his status as arguably the most dynamic offensive defenseman in the league.

Bednar remains unconcerned about the long-term picture, insisting Makar will be a full participant at some point during camp. "I don't think it's anything to be worried about at this point," he said.

Veteran blueliner Noah Juulsen is expected to see increased reps with Colorado's main defensive core in Makar's absence during camp. The Avalanche open their preseason schedule shortly, and every day Makar spends on a modified program is a day the team cannot fully evaluate its most important piece.

The contract is signed. The expectations are enormous. Right now, staying healthy is the only thing keeping Cale Makar from proving he is worth every cent of it.