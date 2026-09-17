Dylan Larkin was not on the ice for the start of training camp because of an upper-body injury he suffered during off-ice training earlier in the week. But he finally spoke to reporters for the first time since asking for a trade on Thursday. Larkin talked about the trade request, losing the captaincy and his future with the Detroit Red Wings. He said he does not regret the decision, even though he is still with the team. Larkin also explained that the decision was not made suddenly and came after a lot of personal thought.

Dylan Larkin Explains Why He Asked Red Wings For A Trade

Larkin said he does not regret asking the Red Wings for a trade, even though the situation has not gone the way he expected. “I asked for a trade I don't regret. I haven't thought about it, but I would say no,” Larkin said.

He also explained that the decision was not made suddenly. Larkin said there was “a lot of personal stuff” behind it but that he is not ready to explain those reasons. “It wasn't easy to get to that decision; it was very hard. It wasn't spur-of-the-moment; I don't take what I did lightly.”

Larkin also spoke about his relationship with former GM Steve Yzerman. He said he has “nothing but respect for Steve” and understands that disagreements can happen between people who want success.

The trade request became public in June after Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported it. Larkin later confirmed that he had asked for a trade and had given Detroit a short list of teams.

Dylan Larkin Accepts Losing Captaincy After Trade Request

Larkin will not wear the captain's “C” this season, and he said he understands why the Red Wings made that decision.

“It was discussed with the organization. I understand it. I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain. Actions have consequences,” Larkin said. “I understand why that decision was made. I'm going to be professional about it.”

The 30-year-old also said his trade request was not because of his teammates. If he stays in Detroit, Larkin said he is ready to focus on playing and rebuilding that trust on the ice.

“I just want to play... one day at a time, one game at a time, like the rest of the team,” Larkin said. “I'm excited to be a part of this team, and back at the bottom of the totem pole, which may be kind of nice.”

Larkin has five seasons left on his eight-year, $69.6 million contract. For now, he remains with the Red Wings while dealing with his injury and an unresolved trade request.