Sidney Crosby has already answered the only question that matters about his future in Pittsburgh, even if the paperwork hasn't been signed yet. Entering his 22nd season on a contract that pays him just $8.7 million annually, one of the best value deals in hockey, Crosby made clear this week that any hesitation on a new deal has nothing to do with wanting out.

Assistant general manager Jason Spezza addressed the situation after the first day of training camp Thursday, and his tone left little doubt about where this is headed. While a handful of other veteran stars around the league have used their late-career leverage to force outcomes, Crosby's situation reads more like a formality waiting to be finalized than a genuine standoff.

Assistant GM Jason Spezza Downplays Any Urgency

Spezza was direct when asked about Crosby's extension timeline, framing it as a matter of patience rather than negotiation. "With Sid, I think it's a unique situation, but it's also a situation other great players at his level have gone through," Spezza said.

The AGM continued, "And, at his age, he probably wants to see how he feels. I think Sid is going to play for a long time if he continues to see things this way. Where that falls into the contract, I think it's less of a concern for us internally and, probably, for him at this point."

Spezza added that transparency has defined the process so far, echoing comments general manager Kyle Dubas made back in the spring. "I can understand it as a guy who played later into my career," Spezza said.

He also pointed out how the level of play should live up to Crosby's own standards. "You want to kind of see how you feel, and you want to play at a certain standard. And I think that's probably where Sid is at right now. So, there's not really a concern on our end or on his at this point," Spezza said.

Sidney Crosby Confirms He's In No Rush Either

Crosby echoed that sentiment directly during season ticket deliveries earlier this week, telling reporters he's leaving the process in the hands of Dubas and long-time agent Pat Brisson. "I wouldn't say there's a hard timeline," Crosby said. "I think it's something that I'll let them discuss.”

The Penguins' captain was also quick to point out his own age as a factor. “And, at this point in my career, it's hard to project how long I'm going to play for, but I think it's just something that I'll see what happens there,” Crosby said.

That framing and the patience on both sides, rather than any drama, is exactly why an extension feels inevitable rather than uncertain. Crosby isn't shopping his leverage or hinting at a farewell tour. He's simply letting the business side play out while he focuses on what he's always focused on: playing at a standard he considers acceptable for himself.

Pittsburgh's decision-makers clearly view Crosby's next contract as a matter of when, not if. Given his value, his stated comfort in Pittsburgh, and an organization that has shown no urgency to force the issue, betting against an eventual extension would be betting against nearly everything that's defined Crosby's relationship with the Penguins for two decades.