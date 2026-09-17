The Winnipeg Jets suspended Connor Hellebuyck on Wednesday after their franchise goaltender failed to report to training camp, and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff addressed the situation Thursday morning with the same measured tone that has defined his handling of this saga from the beginning.

Speaking at Hockey For All Centre, Cheveldayoff walked reporters through the sequence of events. Training camp opened with medicals and a team dinner Wednesday. Hellebuyck attended neither. By that evening, Cheveldayoff had contacted the goaltender's representatives to confirm the suspension.

Cheveldayoff Draws a Line Without Burning a Bridge

"Unfortunately, Connor Hellebuyck chose not to attend these functions," Cheveldayoff said. "And so consequently, last night I reached out to his representatives and let them know that we would be suspending Connor for failure to report to camp, pursuant to his standard players contract in the CBA."

The suspension arrives less than three weeks after Hellebuyck's agent, Ray Petkau, confirmed publicly that the three-time Vezina Trophy winner had requested a trade. Hellebuyck maintained he had made the request privately months earlier and believed a move elsewhere was best for his career and his family.

Reports throughout the week suggested the trade offers Winnipeg has received have fallen short of expectations. Cheveldayoff did not dodge that reality directly, instead framing the return he is seeking around Hellebuyck's stature in the organization.

"We're talking about moving a player that has been very, very important to this franchise, and is a very good player in the National Hockey League," Cheveldayoff said. "And we expect, I guess, that a level of return would be commensurate to that. So, that's really been the premise."

That is Cheveldayoff signaling patience without saying the word directly. He is not desperate to move Hellebuyck at a discount, and he is not going to let outside pressure rush a decision that will shape Winnipeg's crease for years.

The Jets have already taken steps to manage the transition regardless of how the situation resolves. Stuart Skinner signed a two-year deal this offseason and now steps into a starting role as camp begins. Thomas Milic, Domenic DiVincentiis, Isaac Poulter, and Alex Worthington round out a goaltending group Winnipeg brought to camp on Thursday.

Keeping It Business, Not Personal

Cheveldayoff was direct about how he intends to navigate the weeks ahead. "For me I have to try and keep a level head," he said. "I can't let emotion come into play in any regard. It's about trying to find something that can push this organization forward in a different fashion with a different player or players."

He closed with the line that captured the entire situation in one sentence. "Connor Hellebuyck's part of our family until he's not part of our family."

That single quote says everything about how Cheveldayoff intends to handle the coming weeks. No ultimatums, no bitterness, just a general manager waiting for the right offer while quietly building a Jets team that can succeed with or without its former franchise goaltender.