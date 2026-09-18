The Atlantic Division has several contracts that could look very different over the next few years. A few players are coming off big years, while others are getting closer to the end of their deals. Pavel Zacha had a career-best season with the Boston Bruins, and Nikita Kucherov is heading into the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Some of these contracts could become much more expensive when the players sign their next deals. Let's take a look at one contract from each team in the Atlantic Division ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Atlantic Division Contracts Heading Into The 2026-27 Season

Boston Bruins, Pavel Zacha

Zacha is entering the final year of his contract with a $4.75 million cap hit. He scored a career-high 30 goals and 65 points in 2025-26. The 29-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027, so his next contract could be much bigger if he stays at that level.

Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin

Dahlin has an $11 million annual cap hit on the deal he signed in 2023. He was a Norris Trophy finalist for the first time last season and had 14 points in 13 playoff games. The defenseman is 26 and entering his prime. Cale Makar's new $20.4 million annual salary has also changed the market for top defensemen.

Detroit Red Wings, Moritz Seider

Seider is signed through the 2030-31 season for less than $9 million per year. He set career highs last season while averaging 25:40 of ice time per game. The 25-year-old finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting and remains under contract through his prime years.

Florida Panthers, Anton Lundell

Lundell carries a $5 million cap hit and has three more years left on his deal after the 2026-27 season. He scored nearly 20 goals and 50 points in 64 games last season. He also has a regular role on Florida's penalty kill and has already played in two Stanley Cup Final runs.

Montreal Canadiens, Nick Suzuki

Suzuki signed his current deal in 2021 with a $7.875 million annual cap hit. He scored 101 points last season and won the Selke Trophy. The Canadiens captain is under contract through 2029-30, giving Montreal one of its top centers on a long-term deal.

Ottawa Senators, Thomas Chabot

Chabot has an $8 million annual cap hit and is signed through the 2027-28 season. He can become an unrestricted free agent after that deal expires. Ottawa recently signed Drake Batherson to an eight-year, $10.75 million contract, which is higher than Chabot's current annual salary.

Tampa Bay Lightning, Nikita Kucherov

Kucherov enters the final year of his current contract after recording 130 points and winning the Hart Trophy last season. He can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. His next contract will come with the salary cap at a much higher level than when his current deal was signed.

Toronto Maple Leafs, Darren Raddysh

Raddysh signed an eight-year contract with Toronto at $8.5 million per season after being acquired from Tampa Bay in a sign-and-trade. He scored 70 points last season, including 22 goals, after entering the year with 36 career points in 176 NHL games. He also takes over Toronto's top power-play role.