Alex Ovechkin turned 41 on Thursday, with his family celebrating his birthday at home. His wife, Nastasiya Ovechkina, shared an Instagram story showing the Washington Capitals captain with her and their two sons. It should have been a quiet birthday moment for the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. Instead, the celebration also brought another round of criticism online after Ovechkin's recent appearance in a Russian campaign ad. renewed attention on his ties to Vladimir Putin.

Alex Ovechkin Birthday Post Draws Both Criticism And Support

GinoHard shared a birthday post for Ovechkin on X, but the replies soon showed that the recent controversy had not gone away. Instead of focusing only on his career, several users brought up his appearance in the United Russia campaign ad.

https://x.com/GinoHard_/status/2100562952407416898?s=20

Some of the replies were harsh. One user wrote, “Fuck that Putin supporter. I hope him and his family go fight on the front lines.” Another called the birthday message a “disgraceful Putin pandering act” and said it was wrong to celebrate Ovechkin while Ukrainians are fighting for their lives.

“More replies continued to criticize Ovechkin on his birthday, with one user saying he deserved ‘nothing but contempt.'” Another user wrote, “No happiness for Putin's propaganda bitch,” while another said Ovechkin would hear the reaction from fans once the season starts, writing, “Putin boot licker.. he's gonna hear the boos and jeers all season.”

However, not everyone viewed Ovechkin's birthday through the controversy. Some fans chose to focus on his on-ice achievements and the kind of player he has been throughout his career. One fan wrote, “Happy birthday Ovi! Ignore all the hateful comments. Greatest scorer of all times.” Another added, “Happy birthday to the greatest player ever. I'm so happy he's on my favorite team.”

The replies showed that the recent political controversy was still part of the discussion around Ovechkin as he begins his 22nd NHL season.

Ovechkin's Putin Ties Are Back In Focus After Campaign Appearance

The latest criticism comes after Ovechkin appeared in a campaign video for United Russia ahead of Russia's parliamentary elections. He was shown standing behind Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a political campaign ad for the ruling United Russia party. The Washington Capitals said Ovechkin was asked by his country to participate in the video, while he was in Russia during the offseason.

Ovechkin has supported Putin publicly for years and founded the PutinTeam movement in 2017. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, he called for an end to the war but also said, “He's my president, but … I'm not in politics.” His latest appearance has brought that history back into the spotlight as he returns to Washington for the new NHL season.