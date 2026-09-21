There has been a new update regarding the Connor Hellebuyck trade. As per a report, the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres were close to a deal earlier this offseason, but health concerns about a Buffalo center became a problem for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck remains with the Jets after requesting a trade earlier this offseason, and he has now missed training camp after being suspended by the team. Buffalo is not the only possible destination, with Montreal and Carolina also linked to the three-time Vezina Trophy winner.

Darren Dreger Reveals Why Sabres Trade Talks Broke Down

According to Dreger, Winnipeg was interested in a Buffalo center being included in the trade, but concerns about that player's health became a problem.

“They were pretty close; there was a center from the Sabres that could've been included in the deal…that the Jets didn't necessarily love; they had concerns with that player from a health standpoint.”

Dreger did not name the player. Josh Norris and Jiri Kulich have been mentioned as possible fits, but there is no confirmation that either was involved in the talks. Kulich missed much of last season after blood clots, while Norris has also missed time with injuries during his career.

Montreal And Carolina Remain Possible Hellebuyck Destinations

Montreal has also entered the conversation after Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons reported that Hellebuyck would report to the Canadiens “without hesitation” if Winnipeg traded him there. But there is no evidence that the Canadiens and Jets are working on a trade.

Carolina has also been connected to Hellebuyck. Pierre LeBrun reported that the Hurricanes remain interested in Hellebuyck. A separate trade prediction suggested that Carolina could send Joel Nystrom and Felix Unger Sorum to Winnipeg, but that was only a proposed trade and not a reported offer from the Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Chris Johnston said Winnipeg could look for a center in return for Hellebuyck. “I think ideally…more than even getting a goalie back, if they could get someone that addresses the center ice position as a key part of the return, that makes it start to make some sense.”

Buffalo, Montreal and Carolina have all appeared in the conversation, but no trade has been completed. For Hellebuyck, the next step depends on whether Winnipeg finds a deal that works for the team.