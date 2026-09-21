Alex Ovechkin is injured with a lower-body issue and has been listed as day-to-day by the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin already missed Washington's first preseason game, and there is no clear timeline for his return for the Capitals' two remaining preseason games. Ovechkin has been practicing with Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard during training camp, but he has not skated over the past two days. The 41-year-old captain is entering his 22nd NHL season and signed a one-year contract with Washington during the offseason. The Capitals open their regular season against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 2.

Alex Ovechkin Remains Out As Washington Capitals Wait For Injury Update

Ovechkin did not play in Washington's preseason opener and will also miss Monday's game against Philadelphia. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said, “Right now, we'll see how it goes this week. We'll be off tomorrow and then we'll come back and have two practice days, so I'll be able to give you a more accurate update on when we see him play and how many games.”

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery did not give a clear timeline for Ovechkin's return. Washington has two preseason games remaining after Monday's matchup. The Capitals will host the Boston Bruins on Friday before facing the Flyers on Saturday.

Ovechkin Wants Washington Capitals Ready From Game 1

Ovechkin spoke about Washington's goals for the season during training camp and said the team cannot afford a slow start. The Capitals missed the playoffs by one point last season, and Ovechkin said the team needs to be ready from the start.

“I'm pretty sure everybody understands that we have a very good opportunity to be in the playoffs and make some noise out there,” Ovechkin said. “The season has not started yet and we have to be ready for Game 1. If you look at last year we missed by one point or two points, right? So you have to be ready right away because every point is very important for us and in the end it's going to cost you.”

Ovechkin's Goals and NHL Record

Ovechkin finished the 2025-26 season with 32 goals and 64 points in 82 games. The 32 goals gave him 20 seasons with at least 30 goals in the NHL.

He enters the 2026-27 season with 929 goals, 758 assists and 1,687 points in 1,573 regular-season games. He has also recorded 147 points in 161 playoff games.

Ovechkin became the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer in April 2025. He scored his 895th regular-season goal on April 6, passing Wayne Gretzky's previous record.