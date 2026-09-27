The NHL preseason closed with several familiar stars already looking prepared for games that count. Connor McDavid recorded a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1, while Sidney Crosby scored in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Luke Evangelista supplied another headline by scoring twice for the New Jersey Devils against the New York Islanders. Saturday's schedule offered established superstars, new combinations and final roster auditions as clubs completed their preparations for the expanded 2026-27 regular season.



McDavid And Crosby Deliver In Final Rehearsals



McDavid reminded Edmonton supporters how quickly he can transform a game. The Oilers captain finished a sequence with a one-timer during the second period, then assisted Zach Hyman on the power play. Kasperi Kapanen added two points as Edmonton completed an unbeaten 4-0-0 preseason under coach Mike Babcock.



The 4-1 victory offered more than a positive result. Edmonton's top players moved the puck with sharpness, while its special teams created opportunities against Calgary. Preseason statistics disappear when opening night arrives, but the speed and timing surrounding McDavid provided a final rehearsal for opening night.

Crosby produced a statement in Buffalo. The Penguins captain rushed down the left side and drove a slap shot beneath the crossbar to open the scoring. Pittsburgh protected its advantage and earned a 3-1 win in its final exhibition. At 39, Crosby remains the standard around which the Penguins build their attack, and his finish showed that his release demands respect.



Evangelista Makes Immediate Impact For New Jersey



Evangelista's performance carried significance. Acquired by New Jersey from Nashville, the 24-year-old winger scored twice in the Devils' 4-1 win over the Islanders. His first came on a power play, converting a setup from Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes.



The night strengthened the belief that Evangelista can provide the playmaking and finishing New Jersey wanted. He produced 56 points for Nashville last season, including 44 assists, and enters his first Devils campaign building chemistry beside offensive talent.



Saturday's results also provided an evaluation window for players on roster fringes. Coaches must now reduce their groups and settle combinations before the regular season. For Edmonton and Pittsburgh, the takeaway was seeing McDavid and Crosby dictate play without needing time to find rhythm.

For New Jersey, Evangelista's emergence may carry long-term importance. One preseason performance cannot define a trade, but two goals in the final tune-up offered an introduction and suggested the Devils' newest winger is ready for a prominent role.



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