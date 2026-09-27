Jeff O'Neill believes Connor McDavid could leave the Edmonton Oilers when his current contract expires. The TSN analyst said there is a “zero” chance McDavid re-signs with Edmonton if the team does not win the Stanley Cup over the next two seasons. McDavid has two years left on his current deal, giving the Oilers another chance to win with their captain. Edmonton has reached the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons but lost both series to the Florida Panthers. O'Neill shared his view while discussing McDavid's future on TSN's OverDrive.

Jeff O'Neill Predicts McDavid Could Leave Edmonton

Speaking on TSN's OverDrive, O'Neill said he believes there is “zero” chance McDavid re-signs with Edmonton if the Oilers do not win the Stanley Cup during the next two seasons.

O'Neill said, “I think it's zero. He told them: I got 2 years here, and if we don't win a Cup, I'm gonna do it somewhere else. When your assistant captain says, look around here, we've got 2 years to make this thing happen.I think that means something.”

When Jamie McLennan asked O'Neill what would happen if Edmonton wins the Stanley Cup, O'Neill gave an even stronger answer.

“Even more,” O'Neill said. “He gave them the Cup that they want.”

Other analysts on the show gave different percentages for McDavid staying in Edmonton.

Jamie McLennan gave McDavid a 70% chance of remaining with Edmonton. Next, Bryan Hayes offered a lower figure, saying, "40%.

McDavid admitted Oilers took a step back

The Oilers were eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. McDavid agreed with Leon Draisaitl that Edmonton had taken a step backward after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in the previous two seasons.

McDavid said, “Yeah I feel the same way, It's only a couple days ago I made those comments and I obviously feel the same as I did a couple days ago and agree with Leon. The organization has a whole has taken a step back and that starts with me, starts with Leon. We can all be better and we all need to be better.”

Draisaitl also said the Oilers may have lost some of the fire they had during their recent playoff runs.

McDavid has two years left on his extension

The Oilers selected McDavid with the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has captained the team to two straight Stanley Cup Final appearances. McDavid signed a short-term extension last year during the final year of his previous contract.

His current deal pays him $12.5 million per season and runs for two more years. Considering what some players have signed for this offseason, McDavid could be in line to sign the NHL's richest deal when his next contract comes up.

Whether that next contract will be with Edmonton remains to be seen. O'Neill believes McDavid could leave if the Oilers do not win the Stanley Cup during the next two seasons.