The San Jose Sharks officially named Macklin Celebrini their captain on September 25, 2026. At 20 years old, the 2024 first overall pick becomes the youngest captain in franchise history, breaking a record Patrick Marleau had held since 2004, when he was named captain at age 24. He is also currently the youngest active captain across the entire NHL, edging out Chicago's Connor Bedard by a year. Sharks legend Joe Thornton personally handed Celebrini his C-stitched jersey in front of the full squad during a team meeting. Heading into his third NHL season, the room already answers to him. The title just confirmed what everyone inside that locker room already knew.

Why did the San Jose Sharks make Macklin Celebrini captain so early in his career?

The decision is as straightforward as it looks: Celebrini earned it. Two seasons into the NHL, the Vancouver native has already done things most players spend a decade working toward. He signed a five-year, $94 million contract extension worth $18.8 million annually, proof the organisation is building its future entirely around him. He represented Canada at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics and drew widespread praise for his hockey IQ at the highest level of the sport. Then came the NHL 27 cover, making him the youngest cover athlete in the history of EA Sports' NHL franchise. That is a lot of noise for someone entering just his third season.

But the captaincy is not about marketing. General manager Mike Grier made that clear when he addressed the room. "Your hard work, the way you lead our group. Just watching you in training camp, going double shifts there. But you're pushing the group. This is a well-deserved honour, so congratulations," Grier said. That is a GM talking about a player's daily habits, not his numbers or his contract. The Sharks did not name Celebrini captain because of his commercial value. They named him because the dressing room already follows him.

What happened when Joe Thornton officially presented Celebrini as Sharks captain?

Thornton entered the locker room holding Celebrini's new jersey, with management and teammates all embracing and congratulating him. It was the kind of moment that does not need much explaining. A legend hands the torch to the kid who picked it up before anyone asked him to.

"Gentlemen, I have the pleasure of introducing the captain of the San Jose Sharks. I know how much this guy means to everyone in this room and the whole Bay Area. So, Macklin, get up here, my friend," Thornton said in a video posted on the Sharks' official X account. "Come on, boys, give him a hug."

The fan reaction on X was immediate and telling. "Well deserved. Sharks got something special brewing," one person wrote. "He'll be captain for a long time and I'm so proud," wrote another. When the response is this uniform, it usually means the organisation got it right. The Sharks are not rebuilding anymore. They are pointing at something, and Celebrini is the reason they believe it.