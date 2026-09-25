Dylan Larkin's trade situation has changed, with the Detroit Red Wings center now willing to consider more teams than previously reported. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said on the latest “32 Thoughts” podcast that Larkin's list has expanded from three teams to around eight. Larkin requested a trade this offseason after Detroit missed the playoffs for a 10th straight season. The 30-year-old has a full no-movement clause in his eight-year, $69.6 million contract. The change gives Detroit more possible trade destinations as the team continues to deal with a situation that has remained unresolved since Larkin asked to leave this offseason.

Elliotte Friedman reveals four more teams on Larkin's list

On the latest edition of the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Friedman reported that Larkin's list is now more than the three teams. He believes the number of teams the 30-year-old center would accept is around eight.

”I think some of the other teams there are Colorado, Washington, and I suspect, in case people didn't know them already, Dallas and Tampa.”

The Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning are the four new teams mentioned in the report. The Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights were previously believed to be the three teams on Larkin's list.

Friedman also said he does not believe any Canadian teams are included. He added that the teams Larkin is willing to join are clubs he believes can win.

“I don't think it's Canada, it's still in the United States. But I have heard from several places now, the number of teams he's willing to go to is larger than have been reported- and it's obviously teams he thinks can win.”

Larkin still has control over his trade destination

Larkin requested a trade at the start of the offseason after the Red Wings missed the playoffs for a 10th straight season. He has a full no-movement clause in his eight-year, $69.6 million contract, giving him control over where he can be traded.

When Larkin reported to training camp, he did not confirm the teams on his list and said there were personal details behind his situation that he was not ready to discuss.

“There's a lot there, a lot of personal stuff in that, and to be honest, I'm not ready to go there yet,” Larkin said. “I understand that there are answers that fans and people that care about this organization around the world want to know, but I'm really not ready to go there.

“I'm here right now, and my focus right now is on the upcoming season with the Detroit Red Wings.”

The Red Wings have also dealt with interest from teams that were not on Larkin's list. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reported that the Philadelphia Flyers inquired about him, but Larkin's camp shut that down because Philadelphia was not among his preferred destinations.