The Buffalo Sabres announced Friday that they have signed Matt Grzelcyk to a one-year contract worth $850,000. Grzelcyk became an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending the 2025-26 season with the Chicago Blackhawks. Grzelcyk did not take part in any training camp activity over the past week before joining Buffalo. His 2025-26 season ended early after he suffered an undisclosed injury in mid-March. The signing gives the Sabres more experience on defense as Mattias Samuelsson remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury and Olen Zellweger is in concussion protocol.

Matt Grzelcyk Joins Buffalo After Difficult Season With Blackhawks

Grzelcyk, 32, spent last season with the Chicago Blackhawks and finished with 12 assists in 69 games. He averaged 16:58 of ice time and did not score a goal. His season also ended early after he suffered an undisclosed injury in March.

That was a drop from his 2024-25 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Grzelcyk played a bigger role there, including regular power-play time, and finished with a career-high 40 points. He averaged the second-most power-play ice time among Penguins defensemen that season, just 22 seconds behind Erik Karlsson.

The veteran has played 596 regular-season NHL games, recording 26 goals and 161 assists. He also has 14 points in 66 Stanley Cup Playoff games and has reached the Stanley Cup Final during his career.

Sabres Add Depth After Samuelsson and Zellweger Injuries

Buffalo already has Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Conor Timmins on its blue line, but the injuries to Samuelsson and Zellweger have created a need for more depth. Grzelcyk can play a puck-moving role and could get an opportunity alongside Power while Zellweger is unavailable.

The signing also changes the situation for Buffalo's other depth defensemen. Zach Metsa, Dennis Gilbert and Ryan Johnson were among the players who could have been considered for NHL games while Mattias Samuelsson and Olen Zellweger were unavailable. All three would need to clear waivers before being sent to the Rochester Americans.

Johnson has an additional year on his contract and carries a one-way salary of $900,000 this season, while Metsa played 43 NHL games last season and is guaranteed $325,000 for 2026-27.

Buffalo has one preseason game remaining Saturday against Pittsburgh before opening the regular season Oct. 1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.